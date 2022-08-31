Candence Spilotros had 10 kills and eight digs to help lead Hillgrove to a sweep of Harrison in Region 3AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
The Lady Hawks won 25-23, 25-10, 25-16.
McKenna Spilotros had eight kills and six digs, while Kaitlyn Hite finished with six digs and 18 assists, and Kellan Flynn had eight aces and 11 digs. Nephthys Re had 16 assists and four kills, Gabi Fullwood finished with five kills and Reagan Mozier added four kills.
Hillgrove (6-6, 2-0) will travel to West Forsyth on Thursday.
North Cobb 3, Cherokee 1: Jaidyn Garcia had 20 kills, six blocks and four aces to lead the Lady Warriors to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
They won the match 29-27, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20.
Nikol Antova finished with 15 kills and Sarah Boyle had 12 kills.
North Cobb (12-2, 2-0) will travel to Norcross on Thursday for a tri-match with Dunwoody.
Mount Paran Christian wins tri-match: Sarah Schwartz had 12 kills and Claire Jordan added seven kills and 12 digs to help lead the Lady Eagles to a pair of Region 6AA victories.
The wins also earned coach Selina Chancy the 350th win of her career.
Mount Paran defeated Coretta Scott King 25-1, 25-2 and North Cobb Christian 25-16, 25-22.
Kaitlyn Moran finished with nine digs and 27 assists, while Annie Elliott had 10 kills. Molly Cox 15 digs and Alexis Stubbs added six digs and 11 aces.
The Lady Eagles will play in the Nike Tournament of Champions over the weekend in Wesley Chapel, Florida.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday
Kell 14, Northview 0: Brooke Beam threw a no-hitter and struck out nine as the Lady Longhorns rolled over Northview.
Beam, Anna Bardeen, Lexi Nichols and Quinn Overby each drove in a pair of runs. Julia Morici, Kate Halfon, Cassidy Dicus and Darian Morrow each added an RBI.
