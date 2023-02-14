Kaleigh O’Quinn scored two goals to lead the Hillgrove girls soccer team to a 2-0 victory over West Forsyth on Monday.
Ella Noren posted her second straight shutout in goal.
Hillgrove (4-0) will travel to Etowah on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Monday
Walker 8, St. Francis 0: Casey Akoette had two goals, two assists and David Lopez added two goals to help lead the Wolverines to a shutout victory.
Yash Parmar and Davis Schmitz each had a goal and an assist Victory Dekeyser added a goal.
Michael Opoku-Mesah and Elijah Pegues split time in goal and each had an assist.
Walker (3-1) will host Mount Vernon on Friday.
Friday
Campbell 2, Osborne 1: Dzenan Cerimagic and Cullen Owens each scored goals to lead the Spartans to a win in the first game of the Windy Hill Classico.
Juan Hernandez assisted on both goals.
Campbell (3-1) will host McEachern on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hillgrove 11, Campbell 1: Ryan Logan had four goals to help lead the Hawks to a victory over their county rivals.
Tony Coviello and Connor Fritts each scored three goals, while DJ Whitner had five saves in goal.
Hillgrove (3-1) will host South Forsyth on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
North Cobb 20, East Paulding 4: Sophia Soriano scored eight goals to lead the Warriors past the Raiders for a season-opening victory.
Other goal scorers included Keating Ball, Renatta Lelenta, Samirra Lewis, Jasmine Negron, Makayla Fore, and Ava Bird Johnson.
Emily Smith earned the victory in goal.
North Cobb (1-0) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Wheeler 4, Hillgrove 1: Sam Grouchnikov won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Wildcats to a non-region victory.
Kile Ha won 6-0, 6-1 and Joe Thottungal earned a 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 victory in singles play.
The doubles team of Jai Melinamani and Yash Rahatekar won 6-0, 6-1.
Wheeler (2-1) will face North Springs on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Walker 3, Whitefield Academy 2: Maddy Atwill won 6-4, 6-0 to help lead the Wolverines past their county rivals.
The doubles teams of Jasmine Jokhai and Maya Patel, along with Blakely Meyer and Allison Riley won 6-0, 6-1.
Walker will travel to Marietta on Wednesday.
Pope 5, Kell 0: Camille Forbes, Renata Hubbs and Bridgette Butler all won singles matches to help the Greyhounds earn the shutout victory.
The doubles teams of Avery Stafford and Violet McCarter along with Mary Scott Black and Yuvi Chadna completed the sweep.
