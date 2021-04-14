A four-run fourth inning was enough to pace Hillgrove to a 5-1 victory over Marietta on Tuesday in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
The inning was highlighted by three straight doubles by Cameron Powser, Jason Hayden and Brody Hollingsworth.
Hollingsworth finished with two doubles, Jason Hayden drove in two and Jack Tilton added a triple.
Lorenzo Atwell pitched 3⅔ innings, gave up one run on five hits and had five strikeouts. Caleb Stacy pitched the last 3⅓ innings to earn the save.
BOYS SOCCER
Mount Paran Christian 2, Christian Heritage 0: Corbin Bean and Jaden Emoghene each scored goals to lead the Eagles to a victory in the Region 7A semifinals.
Lucas Barnett added an assist.
Mount Paran (8-4) will travel to Walker for the region championship game on Thursday.
Whitefield Academy 4, Landmark Christian 0: Micah Messner scored two goals to help lead the Wolfpack to a Region 2A victory.
John Johnson added a goal and two assists, Luke Wilson had a goal and Drew Heiskell added an assist.
Whitefield (13-4) will travel to Paideia on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mount Paran Christian 10, Christian Heritage 0: Ashley Johnson scored four goals to help lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A semifinal victory.
Sarah Schwarts and Megan Pruitt each scored two goals. Jenna Lemmerman added one.
Mount Paran will play North Cobb Christian at the Walker School on Thursday for the region championship.
Lassiter 2, Riverwood 0: Carissa Robinson and Afia Rahaman each scored goals to help the Lady Trojans to a non-region victory.
Sofia Libman added an assist.
BOYS TENNIS
Mount Paran wins Region 7A: The Eagles beat Walker and Darlington to win the Region 7A championship.
Mount Paran won both matches 3-1.
Ben Moultrie won his match against Walker 6-0, 6-0, the Eagles won a second singles match by forfeit and the doubles team of Hudson Jervey and Angelo Touma won 6-4, 6-1.
Dillon Santana won his match against Darlington 7-5, 6-1, as did Baker Watson 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. The doubles team of Noah Roberts and Murphy Faucett won their match 7-5, 6-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mount Paran 3, Darlington 0: The Lady Eagles swept the singles matches to earn third place in the Region 7A tournament.
Emma Brogan and Emma Bethen each won their matches 6-0, 6-0 and Isabell Garogfalo won her match 6-2, 6-2.
GIRLS GOLF
Walton 127, Allatoona 132: Margaret Grace shot 41 to lead the Lady Raiders to a victory at the Governor's Club.
Diana Ranke shot 42. Allatoona was led by Sara Tilton with a 43.
Both teams will compete in the Spring Swing played at Apple Mountain on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.