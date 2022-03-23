Zach Wieder and Tanner Greenwald each went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI to help lead Hillgrove to an 11-1 victory over Walton on Tuesday.
Lorenzo Atwell, Connor Hendrix and Seth Wright each added hits. Brody Hollingsworth, Zac Miller and Tyler Payton added RBIs.
Will Collins pitched 4⅔ innings, scattered six hits and had three strikeouts for the win.
The Hawks (3-13, 1-3 Region 3AAAAAAA) will travel to Walton on Thursday.
Kennesaw Mountain 7, Lassiter 2: Sam Parker hit a two-run home run to help lead the Mustangs to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Pete Jezerinac allowed only two hits and one earned run to pick up the win.
Mount Paran 6, North Cobb Christian 4: Jake Tucker and Paul Farley combined to pitch Mount Paran past its rival in Region 7A play.
Tate McGee had three hits and three RBIs and Kyle Crisp had a hit and an RBI.
Mount Paran (16-2, 5-1) will play in a tournament this weekend.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Walker 10 Darlington 1: Tanner Staus had four goals and Casey Arkoette added to as the Wolverines rolled to an area victory.
Victor Dekeyser, Neal Manocha and Yash Parmar each added a goal. Arkoette, Spencer Parrish and Ayan Goel added assists.
Walker (8-2-1, 2-0) will host Christian Heritage on Thursday.
Lassiter 4, Sprayberry 1: Sam Hill scored two goals while Max Albertson and Colin Nedblake each scored one to lead the Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Nedblake, Hill, Shai Valencia, and Tyler Aromin added assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Kennesaw Mountain 1, Kell 0: Hope Broadwell scored the lone goal of the game as the Lady Mustangs earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Kennesaw Mountain (7-8, 4-2) travel to Allatoona on Friday.
Allatoona 2, North Cobb Christian 0: Bailey Bulliner and Presley Neese scored to lift the Lady Buccaneers to a non-region win.
Allatoona (9-4) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 9, McEachern 0: Sarah Schwarts had four goals and Abi Hrinisin added two as the Lady Eagles rolled to a non-region victory.
Mary Lusk, Megan Pruitt, and Alexis Shafer each added a goal
Mount Paran (9-2) will host Walker on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Walker 3, Mount Paran 2: The Wolverines swept singles play to post the Region 7A victory
Paul Fridman won 1-6, 6-3, 10-5, Alex Jaffe won 6-4, 6-1 and Rohan Piplani came out on top 6-2, 6-2.
Mount Paran will face Darlington on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday
Walker 3, Mount Paran 2: The doubles teams carried the day as the Lady Wolverines downs the Lady Eagles.
The team of Jasmine Jokhai and Maya Patel won 6-4, 7-5, while Blakely Meyer and Allison Riley came out on top 6-3, 7-5.
Ava Becker won her singles match 6-4, 6-1.
Walker will face Darlington on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.