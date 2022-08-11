Cadence Spilotros had 12 kills, eight digs, five aces and three blocks to help lead Hillgrove to a 3-1 victory over Lassiter in the volleyball season opener Wednesday.
The Lady Hawks won 25-8, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22.
Kellan Flynn finished with four aces, five assists and 21 digs, McKenna Spilotros had nine kills and seven digs, Gabi Fullwood had seven kills, Nep Re had 24 assists and Kaitlyn Hite added 17 assists.
Hillgrove (1-0) will take on Lambert on Friday.
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
Sprayberry 10, Wesleyan 5: Gabbi Leftwich pitched a complete game and added a solo home run to help lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a non-region victory.
Lillie Mae Norton went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Madison Moody drove in a pair.
Sprayberry (5-1) will travel to River Ridge on Thursday.
River Ridge 3, Mount Paran Christian 1: Mallory Westbrook and Marian Collins each went 3-for-4, but the Lady Eagles dropped the non-region game.
Collins added the lone RBI for Mount Paran.
The Lady Eagles (1-1) will travel to Washington on Thursday for the Region 6AA opener.
