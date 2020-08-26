Hillgrove earned its first win of the season with a 3-0 sweep of North Pauling in the Region 3AAAAAAA opener.
The Lady Haws (1-3, 1-0) won the match 25-12, 25-21, 25-19.
Chelci Banks led the way with 11 kills, three blocks and two aces. Cadence Spilotros had nine kills and seven digs, McKenna Spilotros finished with 13 digs and six aces, while Morgan Jackson added 27 assists, four digs and three aces.
Hillgrove travels to Kennesaw Mountain on Thursday.
Lassiter 3, West Forsyth 0: The Lady Trojans won the non-region match 25-11, 25-10, 25-18.
Rebecca Watkins had 11 kills and 11 digs. Katie Bochniak finished with 26 assists, eight digs and four kills, Kate Kudlac had 10 kills and three blocks and Camille McCraw added 11 digs.
Lassiter (3-0) will travel to Kell for a tri-match with Sprayberry on Wednesday.
Walton 3, North Cobb 0: The Lady Raiders began the defense of its Class AAAAAAA title with a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
The Lady Raiders won the match 25-14, 25-22, 25-17.
Walton (1-0, 1-0) will host Marietta on Tuesday.
Walker 3, Christian Heritage 0: The Lady Wolverines beat their region rival 26-24, 25-9, 25-18.
Walker (5-3, 1-0) will travel to Blessed Trinity for a tri-match with Harrison on Thursday.
