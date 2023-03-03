Tony Coviello had six goals and Oliver Flynn added three to help lead the Hillgrove lacrosse team to a 15-1 victory over East Coweta on Thursday.
Connor Fritts had two goals, while Cade Baxter, Josh Nardone, Ngao Holt and Brecken Brazille each had one.
The Hawks (5-1) will host Denmark on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Thursday
Kell 17, Allatoona 2: Lindsey King had two goals and two assists, while Emily Purselle had a goal and four assists to lead the Longhorns to a win over their country rival.
Ansley Knor, Alyse Keels and Elle Mason each added two goals. Kayley Ferrell had a goal and an assist, while seven others scored one goal.
Kell (3-4) will host Woodstock on Saturday.
Hillgrove 18, East Coweta 1: Marleigh Belinfanti, Aria Hannon and Emme Neargarth each scored two goals to help lead the Hawks to victory.
Cybella Smith, Ava Carpinteri, Ryann Woodham and Grace Holland each added a goal. Camie Townson had three assists, while Hannon and Olivia Perrone each added two.
Hillgrove (4-0) was set to host Sequoyah on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Mount Paran Christian 7, South Atlanta 0: Dakota Griffin scored two goals and Gabe Lott had a goal and an assist as the Eagles earned a Region 6AA victory.
Shipley Smith, Sam McMurry, George Childs and Jacob Brackman each added goals, while Austin Smith had an assist.
Nevan Oswald had the shutout in goal.
Mount Paran (2-5, 2-0) will host Drew Charter on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mount Paran Christian 10, South Atlanta 0: Sarah Schwartz had three goals and Annie Strickland added two to help lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Martina Hill, McKenna Bothe and Alexis Shafer each had a goal and an assist, Olivia Dickman had a goal and Abi Hrinsin added an assist.
Lauren Moll earned the shutout in goal.
Mount Paran (2-3-1) will host Drew Charter on Tuesday.
