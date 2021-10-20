Sorry, an error occurred.
The Hillgrove and Harrison volleyball teams traveled to south Georgia for the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, and both came back winners.
Hillgrove went to Tift County and won in straight sets (25-13, 25-12, 25-8). Harrison needed five sets to beat Lowndes (25-14, 25-12, 23-25, 22-25, 15-8).
Both teams advanced to the second round, where Hillgrove will travel to Roswell on Saturday, while Harrison will head to Cherokee.
Parkview 3, Campbell 0: The Lady Spartans dropped their opening match of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs 25-15, 25-20, 25-18.
Campbell finished the season 13-9.
Brookwood 3, McEachern 0: The Lady Indians fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs 25-11, 25-20, 25-22.
McEachern finished its season 11-10.
