Hillgrove had three players score in double figures, Aryelle King was named tournament MVP, and the Lady Hawks won the Paulding County Hoopsgiving Tournament with a 54-39 victory over North Cobb on Tuesday.
Mycah Ford had 12 points, Yolanda Floyd finished with 11 points and four rebounds and Amaya Harrison added 10 points in the win. King finished the night with seven points and Charlese Porter pulled down seven rebounds.
Dayuna Colvin led North Cobb with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Hillgrove (5-0) will host Holy Innocents on Dec. 3.
Walton 58, Blessed Trinity 48: Lexi Harris had 14 points to help lead the Lady Raiders to a victory in the third place game of the Roswell Rotary Honor Air Invitational.
Lauren Tiffin finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Cici Childers and Graycen Ehlen had 11 points apiece.
Walton (2-2) travels to South Forsyth on Tuesday.
Campbell 47, Spruce Creek (Fla.) 42: Laila Battle scored 12 points to help lead the Lady Spartans to a victory at the Insider Exposure Tournament.
Sarah Tabu finished with nine points and five steals. Tai Harvey and Jadah Gibson each had nine points.
Campbell (5-0) will face Oakleaf (Fla.) on Wednesday.
North Cobb Christian 67, Paulding County 46: Brooke Moore had 28 points and pulled down seven rebounds with eight blocks to lead the Lady Eagles to a win at the Paulding County Hoopsgiving Tournament.
Lauryn Towns finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals, Sophia Turnbough had 10 points and Gaby LoPresti added five points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
North Cobb Christian (2-2) will host Statesboro on Saturday.
Charlotte (Fla.) 53, Mount Paran Christian 51: Kara Dunn had 24 points and four rebounds, but the Lady Eagles fell in the IE Thanksgiving Classic in Jacksonville, Florida.
Katelyn Dunning finished with 11 points and six assists, and Jessica Fields added six points and four rebounds.
Mount Paran (4-1) will travel to St. Francis on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Cobb 56, Monroe 52: Mike Kinnard had 19 points and 10 rebounds to help the Eagles earn a win in the Columbus Classic Invitational.
Eric Howard added 14 points and eight assists.
South Cobb (2-0) will travel to Lassiter on Tuesday.
Campbell 65, Russell County 42: David Clark had 24 points to lead the Spartans to a non-region victory.
Isaiah Stone finished with 10 points and the team went 19 of 23 from the free throw line.
Campbell (3-0) will travel to LEAD Academy (Tenn.) on Friday.
North Cobb 61, Furtah Prep 45: Alex Acosta had 24 points and 12 rebounds to help lead the Warriors to their first win of the season.
Evan Daniel finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Damonte Pellot added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
North Cobb (1-2) will face Etowah on Tuesday.
Walton 62, Cambridge 28: Luke Flynn had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Caesar Burrows and Harrison Morris each added 12 points.
Walton (2-2) will face South Forsyth on Tuesday.
Franklin Co 56, Marietta 46: Izaiyah Nelson had 13 points and Charles Gauthier added 12, but the Blue Devils fell in the Jackson EMC Classic.
Todd Lecadre added nine points.
Marietta (1-2) will face NFEI on Friday.
Whitefield Academy 76, Walker 60: Ricky McKenzie had 24 points and six rebounds, but the Wolverines fell to the Wolfpack in the Paulding County Hoopsgiving Tournament.
DJ Dennis and CJ Brown each had 11 points.
Walker (2-3) will travel to Whitefield on Friday.
