Josh Najjar had two goals to lead the Hillgrove boys soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Walton in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
Ehi Aimiuwu added a goal.
The Hawks (8-4, 4-2) will host Marietta on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 4, Walker 3 (OT): Ekow Hudson scored three goals to help lead the Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Lucas Barnett had a goal. Jaden Emoghene had three assists and David Miller added one.
Mount Paran (5-2, 3-0) will travel to Providence Christian on Friday.
Whitefield Academy 7, Fellowship Christian 2: John Johnson and Micah Messner each scored two goals to help lead the Wolfpack to a non-region victory.
Luke Wilson, Jake Petersen and Joel McKinney each added goals.
Messner and Petersen each had assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wednesday
Harrison 7, North Cobb 0: Alana Nesbit scored two goals to help the Lady Hoyas roll to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Addie Watt, Dylan Daniels, Delaney Kewin, Abby Langston and Erin Houston each added a goal.
Harrison (6-3-2, 5-1) will travel to Walton on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 5, Walker 0: Sarah Schwartz had three goals to lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
McKenna Bothe and Ashley Johnson each added goals. Johnson, Jenna Lemmerman and Megan Pruitt had assists.
Hannah Fitzgibbons earned the shutout in goal for Mount Paran (6-2, 4-0) will travel to Mount Vernon Presbyterian on Thursday.
Fellowship Christian 5, Whitefield Academy 4: Avery Fassnacht, Stefani Moreno, Kyla McCurdy, and Lindsey Fry all had goals, but the Lady Wolfpack fell in the non-region matchup.
Fassnacht and Hannah Docabo each added assists.
Whitefield (5-3, 2-0) will host Our Lady of Mercy on Thursday.
