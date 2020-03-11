Zamal Mallebranche had a goal and two assists as Hillgrove defeated North Paulding 3-0 in Region 3AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Nick Giraldo and Hector Pulido each added goals. Josh Najjar added an assist.
Ben Onofrey and Luis Pulido combined for the shutout in goal.
The Hawks (8-0-2) will host Marietta on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Campbell 6, Collins Hill 0: Nicole Knight had two goals to help lead the Lady Spartans to a non-region victory.
Gabby West, Shelby Mendez, Kennedy Crowder, and Savannah Obert each added goals.
McKenzie McDade-Hill (SR) nd Grace Walden combined for the shutout in goal.
Campbell (6-2-1) will host Newnan in it first Region 2AAAAAAA match on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday
Walton 5, Lassiter 0: Alex Alterman won 6-1, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Trojans to a Region 4AAAAAAA sweep.
Amala Arun won 6-0, 6-4 and Mackenzie Pittman won 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles, the team of Laine Surdykowski and Olivia Searcy won 6-1, 6-0, while Abigail Morgan and Anna Grimes won 6-1, 6-2.
Walton (6-0) will travel to Roswell on Thursday.
Walker 5, Christian Heritage 0: Rilee White won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Wolverines past Christian Heritage.
Linden Patterson won 6-0, 6-1 and Brecca Stoll won 6-1, 6-4.
The doubles team of Lindsey Riley and Gabby Harwell won 6-1, 6-2, while Rhodes Reddick and Cami Fitzgerald won 6-2, 6-3.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Walker 5, Christian Heritage 0: Ross Davis and Paul Fridman each won 6-1, 6-0 to help lead the Wolverines to a Region 6A victory.
Simon Aaronson won 6-0, 6-3. The doubles team of Charlie Rossitch and Alex Sorhab won 6-0, 6-0, while Alec Jaffe and Parker Cook won 6-1, 6-0.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday
Allatoona 15, Dalton 4: Bryce Wilson scored five goals to help lead the Lady Buccaneers past Dalton.
Hailey Reuben and Olivia Masters each had two goals. Six other players scored single goals.
Kell (3-1) will travel to Woodstock on Thursday.
