Ehi Aimuiwu scored two goals to lead Hillgrove to a 3-0 Region 3AAAAAAA victory over North Paulding on Tuesday.

John Carleton added a goal while Ethan Martinez, Nick Giraldo and Quin DeLaMater all had assists.

Luis Pulido earned the shutout in net.

Hillgrove (6-2, 3-2) will travel to St. Pius on Thursday.

Friday

Sprayberry 5, Wheeler 1: Eric Cruz had two goals to help lead the Yellow Jackets to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.

Petar Stefanov, Kebron Dawit, and Jean-Marcel Sylvain each added goals. Kevin Cruz and Luis Vielma each had two assists and Petar Stefanov had one.

Sprayberry (6-1-1, 2-1) will travel to Allatoona on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tuesday

Hillgrove 2, North Paulding 1: Maya Cramer and Clarabelle Canady each had goals to lift the Lady Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.

Hillgrove (6-1-1, 4-1) will travel to St. Pius on Thursday.

Mount Paran Christian 2, North Cobb Christian 1: Abi Hrinsin and Alexis Shafer each had goals to help the Lady Eagles move into first place in Area 7A.

Sarah Schwartz had an assist.

Anna Marino scored the lone goal for North Cobb Christian.

Mount Paran (7-2, 2-0) will travel to Christian Heritage on Friday. North Cobb Christian (4-4, 2-1) will host Darlington on Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Monday

Wheeler 5, Sprayberry 0: Tate Alston pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to lead the Wildcats to a Region 6AAAAAA victory at LakePoint.

Freddy Hartzell was 2-for-4 and Curtis Huffman finished 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. 

Wheeler (3-7, 1-0) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Wednesday.

