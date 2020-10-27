Hillgrove won its first two flag football of its season on Monday, defeating Wheeler 32-0 and Marietta 7-6.
Lindsay Bell led the offensive charge in Game 1, completing 13-18 passes for 127 yards and and three touchdowns. Victoria Shanahan had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Lauren Render had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdowns, to help keep Wheeler off the board.
Lindsay Bell connected with Victoria Shanahan in the first half on an 11-yard touchdown pass for the only offensive score of the game.
The Lady Hawks’ defense stopped Marietta on a potential game-tying extra-point try with under 2 minutes left to preserve the win. They were led by Charlese Porter and Malia Hollins who had 13 and 9 nine tackles, respectively.
Hillgrove will travel to McEachern on Nov. 2 to face the Lady Indians and Kennesaw Mountain.
McEachern 13, Osborne 6: Amara Davila scored the first touchdown in program history to help lead the Lady Indians to their inaugural victory.
Kamryn Glover scored on a 5-yard run to help McEachern secure the lead.
The Lady Indians’ defense shutout Osborne in the second half.
Allatoona 13, McEachern 0: Lauren Ford scored the first touchdown in program history to help lead the Lady Buccaneers past the Lady Indians.
Ford added a second touchdown in the first half, and the Allatoona defense made the score hold up as it intercepted four passes in the shutout. Ford, Maci Strickland, Emma Bailey, and Samantha Beck each intercepted a pass, while Julia Dembowitz provided consistent pressure on the quarterback,
McEachern’s defense had three goal line stands in the second half and held Allatoona out of the end zone. Tay’la Zellars had an interception.
McEachern will host Hillgrove and Kennesaw Mountain on Monday.
Allatoona 19, Osborne 0: The Lady Buccaneers’ defense completed its second straight shutout and Lauren Ford threw two touchdown passes to Samantha Beck to lead them to victory.
Allatoona put the game away with a long touchdown run from Haley Coyle.
Ava Garofalo had an interception on defense.
Allatoona will host Marietta and South Cobb on Monday
