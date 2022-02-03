Cole Higgins and Aiden McConnie both scored goals to lead Lassiter to a 2-0 victory over Etowah on Wednesday.

Higgins and Sam Hill added assists. Jack Helms posted the clean sheet in goal.

Lassiter (2-0) will host Hillgrove on Friday.

Tuesday

Hillgrove 6, Kennesaw Mountain 1: Ehi Aimuiwu scored two goals and James Wilson added a goal and two assists as the Hawks earned a season-opening victory.

Aidan Boyle, Omar Jallow and Nick Giraldo each had a goal. Seth Martinex and Johnny Carleton had assists.

Hillgrove (1-0) will travel to Lassiter on Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.