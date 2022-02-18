Jack Hewitt’s two free throws with 11 seconds to play helped lift North Cobb Christian to a 59-57 victory over Darlington in the Region 7A Private semifinals at Christian Heritage on Thursday.
Jacob Cruz followed with the game-sealing rebound on the other end to send the Eagles (16-7) into Saturday’s championship game against Christian Heritage.
Josh Dixon finished with 26 points, Albert Wilson had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Hewitt finished with 11 points.
Christian Heritage 63, Walker 56: Ricky McKenzie had 24 points, but Christian Heritage was able to close the Region 7A Private semifinal game with the win.
Walker will face Darlington in the consolation game on Saturday.
CJ Brown had 15 points and DJ Dennis added six.
BOYS SOCCER
Thursday
Walker 8, Weber 1: Tanner Staus scored four goals to help lead the Wolverines to a non-region victory.
Holden Aaronson, Louie Coke and Neal Manocha each added goals. Staus and Yash Parmar added assists.
Walker (18-8) will take on Darlington in the consolation game on Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lassiter 7, Chattahoochee 6: Audrey Wisdom scored the game-winning goal with 1 second to play to lift the Lady Trojans to victory.
Wisdom finished with three goals, Caitlin Gavin had two goals, while Ella Greyard and Alexa Young each added a goal.
Emily White made three saves in the net.
BOYS TENNIS
Woodward 4, Walker 1: Paul Fridman won the Wolverines only match, winning in singles 6-6 (5-7), 6-1, 10-4.
Wednesday
Kennesaw Mountain 3, North Cobb 2: Pavan Ketragadde won the deciding match to help the Mustangs win the non-region match.
Ketagadded won 6-4, 6-2, as did Breden Sanchez (6-1, 6-1) in singles. The doubles team of Getachew Herer and Soumit Guntupelli won 0-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Lorenzo Alarcon won his singles match for North Cobb 7-5, 6-2. The team of quinton Ferrara and Zuhri Tann-Wilson won their match 6-3, 6-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Woodward 4, Walker 1: Maddy Atwill won 6-0, 6-2 to claim the only victory for the Lady Wolverines.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.