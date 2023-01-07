Christian Hernandez connected on a 40-foot 3-pointer as time expired to lift North Cobb Christian to a 64-62 victory over Drew Charter in Region 6AA play on Saturday.
Down 1 with 3.3 seconds to play, the Eagles inbounded the ball under their own basket and made two passes. The second found Hernandez two steps across mid-court near the right boundary. He finished the night with 14 points.
Albert Wilson scored a team-high 29 points and 12 rebounds. Gabe Bolden finished with 12 points and four rebounds and CJ Wallace added seven points and five assists.
North Cobb Christian (11-4, 5-2) will travel to Mount Paran Christian on Tuesday.
Walton 60, Lassiter 49: Caesar Burrows led four players in double figures with 13 points to lead the Raiders to a victory over their east Cobb rival.
JP Wells finished with 11 points, while Khamani Paxton and Harrison Morris each added 10.
Walton (11-4) will travel to Cherokee on Tuesday.
Osborne 72, Northgate 45: Justin McCarter had a career-high 37 points to lead the Cardinals to a non-region victory.
Keshawn McPherson finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Osborne (10-2) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
Grayson 71, Kell 67 (OT): Peyton Marshall had 23 points, eight rebounds, five steals and five blocks, but it wasn't enough as the Longhorns fell in the Grayson New Year's Classic.
Cannon Richards finished with 14 points and six rebounds and Parrish Johnson added 10 points.
Kell (13-2) will host Northview on Tuesday.
Friday
North Cobb 54, Pope 42: Evan Daniel had 18 points to help lead the Warriors to a non-region win over a Cobb rival.
Mekhi Sherman finished with 16 points and seven assists, and Damonte Pellot added six points and six rebounds.
North Cobb (13-1) will host Wheeler on Tuesday.
Pebblebrook 59, Campbell 45: Jaiun Simon had a game-high 29 points to lead the Falcons to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Craig Adams finished with 13 points. David Stone had 19 points for Campbell.
Pebblebrook (9-6, 1-0) will travel to East Coweta on Tuesday.
Kell 75, Chattahoochee 52: Peyton Marshall had 18 points and six rebounds to lead the Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAA victory to help coach Jermaine Sellers earn the 250th victory of his career.
CJ Brown finished with 14 points, Connor Staphylaris and Julius Strahorn each had eight and Cannon Richards added seven points and eight rebounds.
Lassiter 53, Johns Creek 45: Cole Lewis had 14 points to lead the Trojans to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Noah Grigsby finished with 11 points, Cal Liston and CJ Passow each had 10 points and Jaden Emmanuelli added five.
Lassiter (5-10, 2-2) will host Sprayberry on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 65, Washington 58: CJ Wallace had 17 points and six assists to help lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Albert Wilson finished with 13 points and nine rebounds and Gabe Bolden added 13 points and six rebounds.
Mount Paran Christian 60, BEST Academy 48: Cameron Hewling scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Eagles to their first region victory in two years.
Tony LoPresti finished with 16 points and five rebounds, Andric Parent had 10 points and five rebounds, Gabe Hester had nine points and Carson Harmon added two points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Mount Paran (3-11, 1-6) will host North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
Walker 64, South Atlanta 44: Moustapha Diop had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Wolverines to a Region 6AA victory.
Andrew Carey had 15 points and eight boards, Jackson Evans finished with eight points and six rebounds, and Noah Pederson added six points.
Walker (8-5, 4-3) will travel to BEST Academy on Tuesday.
Hiram 57, Harrison 50: Jordan Howe and Alden Annis each had 11 points in the non-region matchup.
Harrison (9-6) will host North Paulding on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Walton 68, Lassiter 49: Lexy Harrison had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Raiders past their east Cobb rival.
Graycen Ehlen had 20 points, including going 11-for-11 from the free throw line, and six rebounds. Kate Bagley made three 3s as part of her 14 points and Cici Childers added eight.
Walton (7-7) will travel to Cherokee on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 51, Drew Charter 15: Brooke Moore had a season-high 31 points and seven rebounds to lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Gaby LoPresti had 10 points, six assists and seven steals, while Selena Wilson added six points and six rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (11-4, 6-2) will travel to Mount Paran Christian on Tuesday.
Luella 66, Pebblebrook 57: Nia Morgan had 22 points in the non-region matchup.
Iryana Muckle finished with 12 points and eight assists, Kelcei Rivers had 11 points and Aaliyah Capers added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Pebblebrook (8-7) will travel to East Coweta on Tuesday.
Friday
Campbell 61, Pebblebrook 54: Saniyah Binion led the way with 25 points and five rebounds to lead the Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Brooke Suttle finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Tai Harvey added six points and 11 rebounds.
Campbell (13-2, 1-0) will host Carrollton on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 73, Washington 57: Brooke Moore had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Gaby LoPresti added a season-high 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists as the Eagles earned the Region 6AA victory.
Addie English had a season-high 10 points, while Selina Wilson and Sophia Turnbough each added nine.
Pope 59, North Cobb 21: Emily Ryan led all scorers with 24 points as the Greyhounds rolled to a non-region victory.
Abbey Bensman added 11 points.
Pope (13-4) will travel to Roswell on Tuesday.
Kell 60, Chattahoochee 19: Crystal Henderson had 22 points to help lead the Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAA victory.
Jada Green finished with 14 points, Makayah Harris had 11, while Jamiah Gregory and Sydney Moss each added six.
Kell (11-4) will host Northview on Tuesday.
