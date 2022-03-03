Max Skidmore’s free throw with less than 30 seconds to play proved to be the difference as the Heritage School beat North Cobb Christian 52-51 on Wednesday in the Class A Private state quarterfinals.
The Eagles (19-8), who led by 13 early in the second half, had two chances to pull out the victory in the final seconds, but a blocked shot with 1.7 seconds brought the game to a close.
Albert Wilson scored 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for North Cobb Christian. Jack Hewitt finished with 10 points, C.J. Wallace had nine, Josh Dixon six and Tremain Davis added four points, five rebounds and five assists.
With the win, Heritage advanced to the final four, where it will face Greenforest Christian on Friday at Buford City Arena.
BASEBALL
Wednesday
Kennesaw Mountain 11, Harrison 3: Murphy Dunkin was 3-for-4 and drove in three to help the Mustangs down their Due West rival.
Kennesaw Mountain took the lead with a five-run third inning and put the game away with a four-run sixth.
Eliud Poventud and Will Fincher each drove in two. Sam Parker pitched six innings, scattering five hits and striking out seven to earn the win.
Preston Booth had a hit and drove in two, while Gavin Gnagey added a double for Kennesaw Mountain (6-4), which will host Paulding County on Friday.
Pope 11, Milton 8: Cody McGill was 2-for-4 with a home run and drove in five to help lead the Greyhounds to a non-region victory over the Eagles.
Cooper Orr was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Trey Kaiser was 2-for-3 with a double and three stolen bases and Kent Schmidt added a double.
Pope (6-4) will host Dunwoody on Friday.
Allatoona 14, Trinity Christian 4: Will Mosely went 2-for-4 with a home run and Jackson McElvy was 3-for-4 and drove in three to lead the Buccaneers to a non-region victory.
Michael Barron and Blake Wootten each went 2-for-3.
Drew Fields pitched four innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight for the victory.
Allatoona (8-0) will host Mill Creek on Friday.
Lassiter 13, Newnan 0 (5 inn.): The Trojans scored eight runs in the first inning to put the non-region game away early.
Ryan Martin had two hits, including a double and two RBIs. Dixon Nolan had two hits and drove in two. Luke Manry had a double and drove in two, Eric Brown had two RBIs and Collin Strovinskas added a double.
Matthew Cooney earned the win with three innings of one-hit ball while striking out four.
Lassiter will play in the Georgia-Florida Challenge at Lowndes and Colquitt County this weekend. The Trojans (7-2) will play Florida Christian on Friday at Lowndes and Pace (Fla.) on Saturday at Colquitt County.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Wheeler 9, Walker 7: Finley Radding and Jack Goggin each scored three goals, but the Wolverines fell in the non-area match.
Radding added an assist. Jack Alfi made 14 saves in goal.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
North Cobb 10, Marietta 8: Sophia Soriano had four goals and Maddie Diaz added three to lead the Lady Warriors to an area victory.
Molly Clark, Ella Connell and Erinne Giles all finished with a goal. Emily Smith made five saves in the net.
North Cobb (3-0) will host East Paulding on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday
Lassiter 3, Walker 2: Paul Friedman won 6-0, 6-0, but the Wolverines fell short in the non-region match.
Rohan Piplani won his match 7-6, 6-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday
Lassiter 3, Walker 2: Anjali Kanuru won 6-1, 6-0, but the Lady Wolverines fell in the non-region match.
Maddy Atwill won her match 6-0, 6-1.
