Crystal Henderson scores 26 points to lead Kell to a 72-54 victory over Cambridge in the Region 6AAAAA tournament championship game on Friday.
Jamiah Gregory finished with 14 points, Jada Green 12, Makayah Harris 11 and Sydney Moss added nine.
The Longhorns (21-5) will host Lithia Springs to open the Class AAAAA state tournament either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Mount Paran Christian 63, KIPP Atlanta 40: Ciara Alexander had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Jessica Fields finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a victory in the Region 6AA championship game.
Isabella Ramirez finished with 15 points and Kitali Youmans added nine points and five rebounds.
Mount Paran will host Callaway in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs on Wednesday.
North Cobb 44, Wheeler 26: Taylor Albritton had 18 points to help lead the Warriors to a win in the Region 5AAAAAAA third-place game.
Erinne Giles and Armani Shaw each had seven points.
North Cobb (15-13) will travel to Lambert to open the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Wednesday.
Lassiter 52, Pope 45: Ryan Thames had 12 points and four rebounds, while Kiara Evans finished with eight points and 13 boards to lead the Trojans to a victory in the third-place game in the Region 7AAAAAA tournament.
Zoe Jackson and Kenzie Wyman each had eight points, while Malia Loadwick and Claire Mackenny each added seven.
Lassiter (21-5) will open the Class AAAAAA state tournament at Habersham Central either Tuesday or Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Mount Bethel Christian 66, King’s Ridge 51: Zach Rodene had 20 points and Will Kuimjian added 15 points as the Eagles rolled in the third-place game in the Region 6A tournament.
James White finished with 13 points and five rebounds and Cole Buker had eight points and eight rebounds.
Mount Bethel will travel to Oglethorpe County to open the Class A state playoffs on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Friday
Kell 76, Cambridge 47: The Longhorns completed the sweep of Region 6AAAAA play with a victory over the Bears in the region championship game.
Kell (23-2) will host Maynard Jackson on Tuesday or Wednesday to open the Class AAAAA state playoffs.
North Cobb Christian 62, Drew Charter 55: CJ Wallace made three free throws in the final 18 seconds to help the Eagles secure the victory in the third-place game in the Region 6AA tournament.
Albert Wilson finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Gabe Bolden had 19 points, Christian Hernandez had nine points and five boards and Wallace added eight points and five assists.
North Cobb Christian (20-6) will travel to Redan to open the Class AA playoffs on either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Osborne 55, Walton 51 (OT): The Cardinals erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and then won in overtime in the third-place game of the Region 5AAAAAAA tournament.
Osborne (16-12) will open the Class AAAAAAA playoffs at Denmark on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Luke Flynn had 22 points to lead the Raiders. JP Wells had 12 points and Caesar Burrows finished with 10.
Walton will travel to Lambert on Wednesday.
Harrison 57, Marietta 50: Will Smith had 18 points and Alden Annis finished with 15 to lead the Hoyas to victory in the third-place game of the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament.
Jordan Howe had 11 points.
Harrison (12-14) will travel to Newton on Wednesday.
Campbell 80, Pebblebrook 72 OT: David Clark had 20 points and 12 rebounds to help lead the Spartans to a victory in the third-place game of the Region 2AAAAAAA tournament.
Fe’Royre High had a career-high 26 points.
Campbell (17-12) will travel to Valdosta on Wednesday to open the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
BASEBALL
Saturday
Pope defeated Norcross and Effingham County to win the “Rob English” division of the Georgia Dugout Club tournament on Saturday.
Blythe Keisler pitched six innings and struck out 10 to earn the 2-1 win over the Blue Devils.
Cooper Orr went 2-for-3 with a double and the game-winning RBI, Jake Gasley drove in a run and Carson Kerce added a hit and earned the save.
In the first game, Jack Myers pitched five shutout innings to earn the win, and added a hit and an RBI in the 3-0 victory over the Rebels.
Kerce homered and drove in two, Eli Overstreet and John Stuetzer each added a double.
David Lovell earned the save.
The Greyhounds (4-1) will host Kell on Tuesday.
Walton 3, Archer 2 (11 inn.): Kyle Chatham was 4-for-8 with a double to help lead the Raiders to a victory in the Georgia Dugout Club tournament.
Jackson Taylor was 2-for-6 with a double and Ty Baker was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Levi Clark pitched five innings and struck out six to earn the win. Eli Hardage threw four innings and struck out five and Hyland Brown added three innings and struck out four.
Walton (2-2) will take on East Paulding on Friday.
Allatoona sweeps doubleheader: Ethan Crawley and Jacob Jenkins each had two hits and two RBIs to help lead the Buccaneers to a 9-1 win over Walnut Grove.
Bryce Stack was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Dylan Mancini was 2-for-3.
Drew Fields pitched four innings of one-hit ball and struck out five to earn the win.
In Game 2, Aidan Guilbeau was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs as Allatoona beat Dunwoody 12-0.
Ethan Sutton was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Crawley added two hits and a run batted in.
Cooper Underwood pitched four no-hit innings and struck out seven to earn the win.
The Bucs (3-0) will face Marietta on Friday.
Friday
Walton 12, Cambridge 6: Kyle Chatham was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Raiders earn the non-region win.
Wyatt Sonderman was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Vaughn Krohn pitched two innings to earn the win.
Pope 5, North Cobb Christian 2: Carson Kerce’s triple in the first inning set a new Greyhounds’ career record with his 10th in the non-region victory.
Ethan Garrett pitched five innings and struck out eight to earn the win. Kerce added an RBI and earned the save.
Kent Schmidt had a hit and drove in two.
Allatoona 19, St. Francis 0 (3 inn.): Ethan Sutton was 2-for-2 with a home run, drove in five and pitched three innings of two-hit ball while striking out seven to lead the Bucs to a non-region win.
Ethan Crawley and Dylan Mancini were each 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Walton 3, Wheeler 1: Ethan Deljoo, Alex Wolka and Cole Pumpian each scored goals to lead the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Walton (4-1-1) will travel to Blessed Trinity on Friday.
Marietta 2, Woodstock 1: Brandon Vizcarra scored the game winner to lift the Blue Devils to a non-region victory.
Maykon Sampiao had a goal and Jude Zekra added an assist.
Marietta (3-3) will travel to Walton on Saturday.
Hillgrove 4, McEachern 1: Ethan Martinez had a goal and two assists to lead the Hawks to a victory over their Powder Springs rivals.
Eric Swain and Omar Jallow each had goals. Ayo Onibokun added an assist.
Hillgrove (4-1-1, 1-0 Region 3AAAAAAA) will host North Paulding on Tuesday.
Allatoona 6, Douglas County 0: Antione Johnson had two goals to lead the Bucs to a non-region victory.
Angel Flores finished with a goal and an assist. Kelly Brinkley, Michael Jordan and Wilson Perry each scored a goal and Riley Boggess added an assist.
Allatoona (3-2-1) will host McEachern on Friday.
Lassiter 7, Roswell 0: Aiden McConnie scored two goals and had an assist to help lead the Trojans to a shutout victory.
Cole Higgins had a goal and an assist. Drew Campbell, Rollie Scott and Thiago Gonzalez each added goals. Chris Peixoto had two assists while Nathan Jordan, Tyler Aromin, Marcelo Barros and Ben Lee each finished with one. Evan Chen finished with the shutout in net.
Lassiter (5-1) will travel to Sequoyah on Feb. 28.
Sprayberry 2, Pope 1: Eric Cruz scored both goals, including the game winner with three minutes to play to lift the Yellow Jackets to a Region 7AAAAAA victory to claim the Rivals Cup.
Sprayberry (4-1, 1-0) will host Milton on Feb. 28.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Walton 2, Wheeler 0: Katie Jamison scored two goals just moments apart to lead the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Emma Graham assisted both goals.
Walton (6-1-1) will travel to Blessed Trinity on Friday.
Kennesaw Mountain 10, Osborne 0: Evan Thomas scored three goals to lead the Mustangs to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Mfreke Johnson had a goal and an assist. Renee Bristol, Ashley Tatum, Zoe Evangelista, Hope Broadwell, Kelly McGillis and Jailey Ramos each added a goal.
Kennesaw Mountain (2-4) will travel to Heritage on Friday.
Lassiter 2, Roswell 1: Campbell Stoll and Peyton Joyner each scored a goal to lead the Trojans past the Hornets.
Lassiter (4-0-1) will travel to Sequoyah on Feb. 28.
Pope 8, Sprayberry 0: Addi DeJoseph scored five goals to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Lexi DeJoseph had two goals and Giselle Aitken added one.
Pope (4-1) will travel to Riverwood on Friday.
