Scoot Henderson scored a team high 23 points to lead Kell to a 63-51 victory over South Cobb in Region 6AAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Jaylen Harris finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, Aaron Smith and Parrish Johnson each had eight points and Najhae Colon added 11 assists.
The Longhorns (10-4, 5-0) will host Sprayberry on Friday.
Pope 82, Sprayberry 77: Will Kolker had 32 points to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Cameron Bleshoy finished with 21 points, Jack Dempsey had 10 and Trey Kaiser added eight.
Pope (8-6, 2-3) will host Lassiter on Friday.
Walton 60, Kennesaw Mountain 45: Dylan Pumpian had 20 points to lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Luke Flynn finished with 19.
Walton will travel to North Paulding on Friday.
Walker 65, Our Lady of Mercy 63: The Wolverines had four players in double figures as they earned a non-region victory.
C.J. Brown led the way with 13 points. Omari Daniel finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, Matthew Brown had 12 points and five rebounds and Keon Smart added 12 points and four boards.
Walker (9-2) will travel to North Cobb Christian on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 74, Harvester Christian 45: Jack Hewitt had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.
Tremain Davis finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Tre Chatman had 19 points and Denzel Alexandre-Louis added eight.
North Cobb Christian (5-2) will open region play on Friday against Walker.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Cobb Christian 65, Harvester Christian 30: Brooke Moore 15 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks to lead the Lady Eagles to a non-region victory.
Gaby LoPresti finished with 11 points and five assists, Kaitlyn Parker had nine points, Lauryn Towns had eight points and seven assists, and Ava Gardner added eight points and 10 rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (6-0) will host Walker on Friday.
Walker 46, Providence Christian 35: Grace Koutouzis and Sophie Hill each scored 16 points to lead the Lady Wolverines to a non-region victory.
Mattie Garrett finished with 10 points.
Walker (7-2) will travel to North Cobb Christian on Friday.
Kennesaw Mountain 47, Walton 44: The Lady Raiders had two chances to tie the game with 8 seconds to play, but came up short in the non-region game.
Lexy Harris led Walton with 16 points, while Tomisin Adenupe finished with 15.
The Lady Raiders (6-5) will travel to North Paulding on Friday.
Wheeler 36, Lassiter 32: Ryan Thames scored 14 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Trojans fell in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Lassiter (0-10) will travel to Pope on Friday.
