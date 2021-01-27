Scoot Henderson scored 27 points to lead Kell to a 78-68 victory over Pope on Tuesday in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Jaylen Harris connected on five 3-pointers as part of his 16 points. Najhae Colon finished with 10 points and seven assists, while Jaylen Colon added nine points on three 3-pointers.
Henderson also added six assists and five rebounds.
Will Kolker led Pope (12-9, 6-6) with 21 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Zach Marinko had 17 points, Cam Bleshoy finished with 16 points and six rebounds and Jack Dempsey added eight points and eight rebounds.
The Longhorns (15-5, 10-1) will host Lassiter on Friday, while Pope will host Sprayberry on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Kell 66, Pope 55: Crystal Henderson scored 28 points to reach the 1,000-point mark of her career and lead the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory over their east Cobb rivals.
Jamiah Gregory finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Jada Green had 12 points, Amaya Moss had six points and nine rebounds, and Henderson added seven assists.
Kell (17-3, 10-1) will host Lassiter on Friday.
Kennesaw Mountain 63, Lassiter 35: Madi Clark scored 26 points to lead the Lady Mustangs to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Jada Bates finished with 13 points and Shanique Reid had 11.
Kennesaw Mountain (11-7, 6-6) will travel to Osborne on Friday.
Marietta 47, North Cobb 39: Lauren Walker had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Chloe Sterling had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Loren Nelson finished with eight points and Aija Smith added five points and eight rebounds.
Marietta (12-5, 5-1) will host Walton on Friday.
Hillgrove 54, Harrison 49: Lauren Render had 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lady Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Kolina Smith finished with 10 points, while Caylie Long had nine points and five rebounds. Charlese Porter added seven rebounds.
Hillgrove (5-9, 3-2) will travel to North Paulding on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 50, Darlington 22: Kara Dunn scored 22 points to lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Katelyn Dunning had 11 points and five steals. Kaylynn Kirklen finished with nine points and five rebounds, and Dunn added eight rebounds, five assists and seven steals.
Mount Paran (18-3, 4-0) will host Walker on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 47, Walker 42: Brooke Moore had 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Gaby LoPresti had 12 points, while Ava Gardner finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
Grace Koutouzis paced Walker with 17 points and Sophie Hill had 12.
North Cobb Christian (8-3, 1-3) will host Walker (9-5, 0-3) on Monday.
North Paulding 40, Walton 37: Cici Childers' 3-point attempt rimmed out as time expired, and the Lady Raiders fell just short.
Tomisin Adenupe led Walton with 18 points, while Lexy Harris had 11.
The Lady Raiders (7-11, 1-5) will travel to Marietta on Friday.
Monday
Walker 49, Johnson Ferry Christian 31: Grace Koutouzis had 18 points to lead the Lady Wolverines to a non-region victory.
Sophie Hill had 13 points, while Dailey Jefferson finished with eight.
Friday
Hillgrove 57, Walton 49: Lauren Render had 30 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lady Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Charlese Porter finished with nine points and six steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.