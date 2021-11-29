Sorry, an error occurred.
Chrystal Henderson became the all-time leading scorer in program history as she led Kell to a 69-60 victory over Troup on Friday.
Henderson finished with 33 points, Jada Peterson had 20 points and Amaya Moss added 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Saturday
Kell 51, Florida State University High School 36: Jada Green had 10 points and pulled down 21 rebounds to lead the Lady Longhorns to victory
Crystal Henderson scored 21 points with four assists, Jada Peterson finished with nine points and Amaya Moss added six points and 10 rebounds.
Kell (3-0) will host Allatoona on Tuesday.
Statesboro 53, North Cobb Christian 48: Brooke Moore had 18 points and six rebounds, but the Lady Eagles fell in a non-region matchup.
Lauryn Towns finished with 13 points and five rebounds and Gaby Lopresti added 10 points, seven assists and six steals.
North Cobb Christian (2-3) will travel to Providence Christian on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Campbell 80, LEAD Academy (Tenn.) 52: The Spartans equaled its win total from last year with a non-region victory.
David Clark had 20 points to lead the way.
Campbell (5-0) will travel to Collins Hill on Friday.
Pebblebrook 80, Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah): Kami Young had 25 points to lead the Falcons to a win in the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament in Atlanta.
Pebblebrook (4-1) will face Milton on Saturday.
Montverde Academy 70, Wheeler 55: The Wildcats dropped its matchup with the nationally ranked Eagles in the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament in Atlanta.
Wheeler (1-2) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
