Caid Heflin went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Pope to an 8-4 victory over Roswell on Wednesday.
Kent Schmidt was 2-for-2, Cooper Orr had two hits and Nick Jones added two RBIs.
Dawson Jones pitched four shutout innings and struck out seven.
The Greyhounds (2-0) will host Effingham County in a doubleheader on Saturday.
Kell 10, Chattahoochee 0: Ryan Knight was 3-for-3 and drove in three as the Longhorns rolled to a shutout victory.
Boston Forbes was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Brady McDevitt went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI and Nick Kate pitched five strong innings and struck out five.
Kell (2-0) will face North Cobb Christian at the LakePoint Sports Complex on Friday.
Wheeler 15, Hiram 4: Drew Marshall was 2-for-3 and drove in two as the Wildcats earned their first win of the season.
Curtis Huffman went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and three pitchers – Freddy Hartzell, Jared Loncar, and Austin Norman combined on a no-hitter.
Wheeler (1-1) will host Pell City (Ala.) Friday and Saturday.
McEachern 7, Sprayberry 1: Ethan Carroll pitched five strong innings and also had two hits, including a double, and an RBI as the Indians rolled to a non-region victory.
Carroll allowed only one run, three hits and struck out eight.
Bryce Archie had two hits and an RBI, Jordan Baynes had a double with an RBI and Lincoln Henry drove in two.
McEachern will travel to Whitefield Academy on Saturday for a doubleheader.
Whitefield Academy 9, South Cobb 0: Wyman Shaheen and Wesley Calloway each had a hit and two RBIs to help lead the Wolfpack to a non-region victory.
Nick Olson pitched 3⅓ innings, allowed one hit and struck out five to earn the win.
Whitefield (1-1) will host McEachern in a doubleheader on Saturday.
Monday
McEachern 11, South Cobb 5: Grant Lester had a triple and drove in three as the Indians downed the Eagles in non-region play.
Jordan Baynes had two doubles, Andrew Carter added two hits and Bryce Archie drove in two.
Brice Adams pitched three strong innings and struck out six.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Allatoona 4, North Cobb 1: Jonathan Crane and Kuga Caturaga won singles matches to help lead the Bucs to a non-region victory.
Crane won 6-4, 6-3, while Caturaga won 6-2, 6-1.
The Allatoona double’s teams of Eric Scotto and Nathan Willingham (7-6, 7-6), along with Preston Diller and Jarch Petito (6-1, 6-0) also won.
