Tai Harvey had 14 points and six rebounds to help lead Campbell to its 11th straight win with a 58-52 victory over Rome on Saturday.
Sanyia Battle finished with 10 points while Marlie Battle, Jadah Gibson and Lila Marble each added eight.
Campbell (16-2) will face Sandy Creek on Monday.
Mount Paran Christian 59, Carrollton 36: Jacalyn Myrthil had a team high 16 points to help lead the Lady Eagles to a non-region victory.
Jessica Fields had 11 points and 12 rebounds, Ciara Alexander finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, McKinley Brothers had nine points and Kennedy Deese added seven.
Mount Paran (17-1) will host Washington on Tuesday.
Walton 47, Riverwood 29: The Raiders used a 19-2 third-quarter run to break the non-region game open.
Lexy Harris had 17 points and Cici Childers finished with 15.
Walton (9-8) will travel to Wheeler on Tuesday.
Woodward 57, Kell 56: Crystal Henderson had a team-high 29 points and seven rebounds in the non-region matchup.
Jada Green finished with 16 points and six boards and Jamiah Gregory added five points and eight rebounds.
Kell (12-5) will travel to Greater Atlanta Christian on Tuesday.
Friday
Walton 74, Kennesaw Mountain 19: Lexy Harris had 21 points and scored the 1,000th point of her career in the Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Cici Childers had nine points and Graycen Ehlen had seven.
Twelve Walton players scored in the win.
Mount Paran Christian 64, Therrell 12: Jacalyn Myrthil had 17 points, seven steals and five assists as the Eagles earned the Region 6AA victory.
Kitali Youmans finished with 13 points, five rebounds and five steals, and Kennedy Deese added 12 points and seven rebounds.
North Cobb Christian 51, South Atlanta 39: Brooke Moore had 26 points and nine rebounds to lead the Eagles to the Region 6AA victory.
Gaby LoPresti finished with 12 points, seven steals and six rebounds, Selena Wilson had eight points and 12 boards and Addie English added five points and five rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (8-9, 7-3) will face Pebblebrook on Monday.
Pope 80, Blessed Trinity 54: Cetta Gatto had a team-high 16 points to help lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Emily Ryan had 15, Abbey Bensman finished with 13 and Riley Bensman added 12.
Pope (15-4, 5-1) will host Sprayberry on Tuesday.
Campbell 44, Carrollton 37: Brooke Suttle had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Tai Harvey had seven points and seven rebounds, and Saniya Binion finished with four points and eight boards.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Mount Bethel Christian 48, Wesleyan 44: The Eagles had four players score in double figuures as they earned the non-region victory.
James White led the way with 12 points, Will Kuimjian and Jackson Bell each had 11 and Zach Rodene added 10.
Mount Bethel (13-5) will face South Gwinnett on Monday.
Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 82, Wheeler 66: The Wildcats could not overcome an early deficit and fell in the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Isaiah Collier had a game-high 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Jelani Hamilton finished with 11 points and six boards.
Wheeler (9-6) will host Walton on Tuesday.
Etowah 61, Allatoona 52: Landen Pitts had 21 points and five rebounds in the Buccaneers’ Region 6AAAAAA matchup.
Dean Soulsby finished with 11 points, Kellen Phillips had seven points and eight assists and Cole Smith added five points and eight boards.
Allatoona (5-12, 0-6) will travel to Creekview on Tuesday.
Washington 56, Walker 55: Noah Pederson and Andrew Carey each had 12 points in the Region 6AA matchup.
Xavier Berry finished with 11 points and Moustapha Diop added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Walker (9-7, 5-5) will face Southwest Atlanta Christian on Monday.
Friday
North Cobb Christian 68, South Atlanta 62 : Albert Wilson finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds as the Eagles earned a Region 6AA road victory.
The difference in the game came at the free throw line, where North Cobb Christian was a perfect 24 of 24.
CJ Wallace had 13 points and six assists, Gabe Bolden had 10 points and Christian Hernandez added eight points and five rebounds.
The Eagles (13-4, 8-2) will face Woodland on Monday.
Walton 54, Kennesaw Mountain 43: Caesar Burrows had 18 points, including making 8 of 10 from teh free throw line, to help the Raiders earn a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Khamani Paxton finished with 10 points, Dubem Igwilohad seven points and five boards and Harrison Morris added six points and six rebounds.
Walton (12-5, 1-1) will travel to Wheeler on Tuesday.
McEachern 77, Marietta 40: Moses Hipps made seven 3-pointers as part of his 24 points as the Indians rolled to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
McEachern (10-6, 2-0) will take on King's Ridge Christian on Monday.
Blessed Trinity 55, Pope 46: Zach Bleshoy had 23 points in the Greyhounds Region 7AAAAAA matchup.
Deven Royal had eight points and Ryan Luttrell added seven.
Pope (13-6, 5-1) will host Sprayberry on Tuesday.
Mount Pisgah 80, Osborne 75: Akai Fleming had 25 of his 29 points in the second half, but the Cardinals were unable to come back from an early deficit.
Osborne (10-4) will face Creekside Christian Academy on Monday.
KIPP Atlanta 56, Walker 54: Noah Pederson had 12 points to lead the Wolverines in the Region 6AA matchup.
Moustapha Diop and Andrew Carey each had 11 points, Xavier Berry 10 and Eric Smith eight.
