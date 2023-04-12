Four different players scored as the Harrison girls soccer team won its eighth straight game and opened the Class AAAAAAAA state playoffs with a 4-0 victory over South Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Caroline Shaw had a goal and an assist. Addie Watt, Courtney Cangialosi and Sydney Snow all scored and Dylan Daniels finished with two assists.
Harrison (13-3-1) will host the winner of Camden County and East Coweta on Monday in Round 2.
Walton 3, West Forsyth 0: The Raiders ran their unbeaten streak to eight games and rolled to a Round 1 victory in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Katie Jamison and Molly Chapman each scored goals. Emma Graham added two assists.
Walton (13-2-2) will host the winner of Meadowcreek and Buford on Monday in Round 2.
Denmark 3, Kennesaw Mountain 0: The Danes scored two second-half goals to put the game away as they downed the Mustangs in Round 1 of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Kennesaw Mountain finishes the season 7-10-2.
Brookwood 1, Hillgrove 0: The Broncos scored the only goal of the match as they earned the win in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Hillgrove ends its season 10-6-3.
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Lassiter 6-5, Blessed Trinity 3-2: The Trojans got solid pitching performances from Jared Webb and Darrell McDowell and swept a doubleheader from Blessed Trinity in Region 7AAAAAA play.
In Game 1, Webb pitched five innings, allowing only three hits and stuck out nine to earn the win.
Ian Fullerton and Collin Strovinskas each had two hits, Luke Manry had a double and drove in two and John Dickerson had two RBIs.
McDowell pitched five innings, allowed three hits and struck out five to earn the win in Game 2.
Dickerson went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Manry had two hits including a double and Brandon Trichell added a double and an RBI.
Lassiter (18-8, 12-5) will travel to Blessed Trinity on Wednesday.
Allatoona 4, Creekview 3: Ethan Sutton went 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in two to help lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Anthony Planeta had two hits and Sam Tomczak added a hit and an RBI.
Cooper Underwood pitched five innings, allowed one hit and struck out eight for the win. Logan Grass pitched two innings ro earn the save.
Allatoona (15-12, 9-6) will travel to Creekview on Wednesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday
Hillgrove 9, Lassiter 6: Marleigh Belinfanti had six goals to lead the Hawks to a victory over their county rivals.
Olivia Perrone and Elizabeth Bond each had a goal and an assist. Ryann Woodham had a goal and Villo Szabo added an assist. Cybella Smith finished with 14 saves.
Hillgrove (9-40 will host North Paulding on Friday.
Mount Bethel 10, Walker 8: Abby Hurd had five goals, including the 200th of her career, in the non-region match.
Mia Lane had two goals and Audrey Taylor added one.
Walker (5-5) will travel to Pace Academy on Thursday.
