Avery Marshall scored 14 points and Jordan Howe had 12 as Harrison upended Walton 43-41 in overtime on Tuesday.
The victory moved the Hoyas into a tie with Marietta heading into their season finale on Friday with the Blue Devils.
For Walton, the loss eliminates its chances of winning the Region 3AAAAAAA championship and gaining the No. 1 seed for the region tournament. The Raiders will be the No. 2 seed behind Hillgrove.
McEachern 67, Campbell 47: Four players scored in double figures as the Indians rolled past the Spartans 67-47 on Tuesday.
The victory secured McEachern (14-8, 5-3) the No. 2 seed in next week’s Region 2AAAAAAA tournament.
Ace Bailey led the way with 18 points, Earnest Ofremu and Mike Jacobs each had 12 and Braden Sparks added 10 points and five assists.
Pebblebrook 72, Newnan 66: Kami Young had 22 points as he helped the Falcons close the regular season with a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Jordan Brown had 16 and Andre Young finished with 11.
Pebblebrook (21-2, 8-0) will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s region tournament.
Kell 68, Kennesaw Mountain 45: Peyton Marshall had 27 points and eight rebounds to lead the Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Aaron Smith had eight points and seven rebounds, Isaiah Wood finished with seven points, Parrish Johnson had six points and six rebounds and Julius Strahorn added six points and five assists.
Kell (15-8, 12-3) will host Wheeler on Friday.
Sprayberry 58, South Cobb 52: Jessy Amirouche made six free throws down the stretch to help the Yellow Jackets earn the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Amirouche finished with 12 points.
Trailing 28-14 at the half, Malik Olayiwola scored 12 of his 14 points to help Sprayberry erase the deficit. David Brown added 10 points.
Eric Howard led the Eagles with 20 points and Mike Kinnard finished with 16.
Sprayberry (4-20, 3-12) will travel to Osborne on Friday, while South Cobb (7-15) will take the court again when the region tournament begins next week.
Hillgrove 62, North Cobb 57: Alex Acosta had 22 points and seven rebounds, but the Warriors dropped the Region 3AAAAAAA matchup.
With the win, Hillgrove secured the regular season region title and the No. 1 seed in next week’s region tournament. The loss leaves North Cobb one game behind Marietta and Harrison four fourth place in the standings.
Evan Daniel had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors, while Damonte Pellott finished with 10 points and four assists.
North Cobb (7-16, 3-6) will host North Paulding on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Pebblebrook 72, Newnan 35: Iryana Muckle had 21 points to lead four players in double figures as the Lady Falcons rolled to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Nia Morgan had 17 points, Taniya Ballard 12 and Kelcei Rivers had 10.
Pebblebrook (12-9, 3-5) will return to action next week in the region tournament.
Osborne 61, Lassiter 38: Jordy Griggs had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Cardinals to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Dechea Branham had 15 points, Arinna Simmons finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Aliyaha Heron had six points and six boards, while Zoie Johnson added five points and eight rebounds.
Osborne (12-7, 9-5) will host Wheeler on Wednesday.
Kell 83, Kennesaw Mountain 14: Crystal Henderson had 24 points and nine steals as the Lady Longhorns rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Jada Peterson finished with 20 points and Amaya Moss added 16 points and 16 rebounds.
Kell (20-2, 13-1) will host Wheeler on Friday.
Pope 57, Allatoona 20: All 11 players scored as the Lady Greyhounds rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Katie Ward led the way with 11 points.
Pope (12-11, 9-6) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
Harrison 66, Walton 38: Lexy Harrison had 19 points and seven rebounds, but the Lady Raiders dropped the Region 3AAAAAAA contest.
Liz Williams finished with eight points.
Walton (5-19, 0-9) will travel to Hillgrove on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Lassiter 6, Milton 0: Shai Valencia had two goals and Max Albertson added a goal and an assist to help lead the Trojans to a non-region victory.
Sam Hill, Bradley Hungerbuhler and Cole Higgins each added goals. Colin Nedblake finished with two assists, while Aiden McConnie, Emi Gonzalez, and Charlie Alexander each had one.
Walton 2, River Ridge 0: Ethan Deljoo and Noah Louzan each scored goals to lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Jason Varghese earned the shutout in goal.
Walton (3-1) will host Lassiter on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pope 3, Campbell 1: Giselle Aitken had two goals and Ansley Pochmara added one as the Lady Greyhounds earned the non-region victory.
Pope (3-3) will travel to Forsyth Central on Saturday.
South Cobb 0, New Manchester 0: The Lady Eagles used tenacious defense to earn a scoreless tie in a non-region matchup.
South Cobb (2-3-1) will host Osborne on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 11, St. Francis 0: Sarah Schwartz had six goals to lead the Lady Eagles to victory.
Alexis Shafer finished with two goals and three assists, while Abi Hrinsin, Jenna Lemmerman, and Annie Strickland each added a goal and an assist.
Lauren Moll had the clean sheet in goal.
Mount Paran (2-1) will travel to King’s Ridge on Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Tuesday
Marietta 15, Riverwood 5: Ethan Payne scored seven goals to lead the Blue Devils to a season-opening non-area rout.
Will Shoemaker added five goals.
Marietta (1-0) will host McEachern on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Walton 5, Lassiter 0: Nick Vincent, Mark Arshavsky and Bailey Raymond all won singles matches to help the Raiders sweep their east Cobb rival to open the season.
Vincent won 6-4, 5-7, 10-4, Arshavsky 6-1, 6-0 and Raymond 6-0, 6-1.
Nick Kirka and Mitchell Freeman teamed to win 6-2, 6-1, as did Jack Hubbard and Stephen Zhu 6-0, 6-0.
