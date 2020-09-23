Harrison's softball team secured the Region 3AAAAAAA title Tuesday with an 8-0 victory over Marietta.
The win moved the Lady Hoyas to 16-2 overall and a perfect 12-0 in region play. No region tournament will be played, giving Harrison a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs.
Mackenzie Kirby pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out five.
Saylor McNearney was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Sara Peterson had a double and drove in two and Reagan Janney added a hit and two RBIs.
North Paulding 15, Walton 2: Rose Wagley hit a home run, but it was not enough as the Lady Raiders fell in the Region 3AAAAAAA matchup.
Jacki Hecklinski, Kensi Ody and Audrey Gurule each had a hit for Walton (5-8, 2-8).
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday
Walton 3, Harrison 0: The Lady Raiders remained perfect in Region 3AAAAAAA play with a sweep of the Lady Hoyas.
Walton (11-0, 5-0) won the match 25-22, 25-14, 25-19.
Kaye Lynn Gresham had eight kills, Paeton Stoner finished with nine digs, Ashly Goolsby had 32 assists and Elizabeth Cheney added three aces.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Tampa, Florida, from Oct 2-3 to compete in the Nike Tournament of Champions.
Mount Paran Christian 3, Christian Heritage 0: Kara Dunn had eight kills, three blocks and four aces, and Catherine Ethridge added seven kills to lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 6A victory.
Mount Paran Christian (13-4, 2-0) won the match 25-8, 25-10, 25-15.
Paige Armstrong had 19 assists, four digs and two aces, Sadie Parkerson finished with seven assists, six digs and four aces, and Mary Lusk added 16 digs and five aces.
