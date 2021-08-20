Bayleigh Rouse was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and four RBIs to lead Harrison to a 4-0 victory over defending Class A Private state champion Mount Paran Christian on Thursday.
Libby McAbee was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings, allowing three hits and striking out three.
VOLLEYBALL
Thursday
Whitefield splits tri-match: The Lady Wolfpack lost to Galloway 2-1, while defeated Fulton Science Academy 2-0.
Against Galloway, Elizabeth Cella had five kills, while Mary Chris Cella finished with nine assists and Emory McKeeby had four aces.
In the Fulton Science match, Caroline Schmitt finished with five aces and Elise Duncanson had three kills.
North Cobb sweeps tri-match: The Lady Warriors defeated Norcross (25-17, 25-15) and Walker (25-10, 25-14).
Laila Hixon led North Cobb with 24 assists on the night. Sarah Boyle and Olivia Boyle each had 12 kills, while Nikol Antova added eight kills.
North Cobb will play in the All-City Play Date at South Forsyth on Saturday.
Mount Bethel Christian wins tri-match: The Lady Eagles defeated King’s Academy (25-20, 26-24) and Wheeler (25-17, 25-14).
Addie Eiland had 15 kills and eight assists, while Caroline Smallwood had 25 assists and seven aces. Emma Acker led with 28 digs and Emily Hall added 13 digs.
Coming off injury, Maggie Minear added four blocks and five kills in her first action of the year.
Mount Bethel will host Lassiter on Thursday.
Harrison splits: The Lady Hoyas lost to Allatoona (26-24, 25-22), but beat Lithia Springs (25-5, 25-5).
Harrison will host Marietta on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.