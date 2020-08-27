Grier Bruce went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and drove in five to lead Harrison to a 15-0 victory over Region 3AAAAAAA rival North Cobb on Wednesday.
Bayleigh Rouse homered, doubled and drove in two, and Riley Poarch had a pair of doubles and two RBIs as the Lady Hoyas (6-0, 5-0) remained perfect on the season.
Libby McAbee pitched two innings, allowing one hit and struck out three to earn the win.
