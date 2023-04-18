Dylan Daniels had a goal and two assists to lead the Harrison girls to a 4-0 win over East Coweta in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state soccer playoffs Monday.
The victory set up an all-Cobb state quarterfinal matchup with Walton next Monday at Raider Valley.
Addie Watt, Shelby Walling and Mackenzie Sanford each had a goal, while Bayleigh Rouse made three saves in net.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday
Campbell 3, Colquitt County 0: The doubles team of Mason Herrmann and Kyle Blanchett led the way with a 6-3, 6-3 victory to help the Spartans win the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Noah Mallon won 6-2, 6-3, while the doubles team of Jire Aror and Aditya Lakare capped the match with a 6-2, 7-5 victory.
Campbell (16-2) will host the winner of a first-round match between Grayson and North Paulding in the second round.
BASEBALL
Monday
Allatoona 7, Sequoyah 1: Ethan Sutton took care of business on the mound and at the plate as the Buccaneers closed the season with a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Sutton pitched five innings of three-hit ball and struck out nine to earn the win. At the plate, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Aidan Guilbeau homered as a part of a 2-for-3 night with an RBI. Jack Reynolds had two doubles and an RBI, while Paul Cruz and Sam Tomczak each added a hit and an RBI.
Allatoona (17-12, 11-6) was set to travel to Creekview on Tuesday.
Walton 12, Osborne 0: Kyle Chatham was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Raiders to a victory in their final Region 5AAAAAAA contest.
Parker Dastou went 2-for-3, while Luke Wheeler tripled and drove in two. Jackson Taylor and Cooper Davis each had a hit and drove in two.
Walton (19-11, 11-4) will host South Forsyth in a doubleheader to begin the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs Saturday.
Kennesaw Mountain 5, North Cobb 4 (9 inn.): Drew Narine had two doubles, while Sam Parker had a hit and drove in two to help lead the Mustangs to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Ryan Maddocks had two hits including a double, and Brian Rivera added a hit and an RBI.
Tyson Harmon and Daniel Perry combined to pitch 8 2/3 innings, allowing only one earned run and striking out 10.
Kennesaw Mountain (23-6, 13-2) will host Lambert in a doubleheader to open the Class AAAAAAA playoffs, while North Cobb will travel to Denmark.
McEachern 12, Harrison 1: Noah Johnson was 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in four to help lead the Indians to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Grant Lester pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out five to earn the win.
Andrew Carter had two hits and an RBI, while Brice Abrams and Jordan Bright each went 2-for-3.
McEachern (17-12, 6-6) will travel to Parkview for a doubleheader Saturday to open the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
BOYS GOLF
Monday
Walton wins Area 3: Sam Gomeyac shot 71 and Thomas Freeland had 72 to lead the Raiders to the Area 3AAAAAAA championship at the Providence Club in Monroe.
The Raiders will head to the sectional at Oak Mountain Golf Course in Carrollton on May 8.
Harrison wins Area 2: Kaiden Drum shot 72 and Matthew Render shot 73 to lead the Hoyas to their 21st region or area championship last week.
Sebastian Render and Carson Minish each shot 75.
GIRLS GOLF
Monday
Walton girls win Area 3: The Raiders dominated the field, posting a 40-stroke victory to win the Area 3AAAAAAA title at the Providence Club in Monroe.
Tatum Thompson was low medalist with an even-par 72. Annika Gomeyak was runner-up with a 73, while Saanvi Venkatesh shot 78 and Olivia Packer 81.
Walton advanced to the Class AAAAAAA state tournament next month at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.