Harrison scored six runs in the first and second innings on the way to a 13-3 victory over Hillgrove on Friday in Region 3AAAAAAA play.

Garrett Pate went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, Craig Kalkbrenner had a hit and drove in three, Josh Regalla added a double.

Brady Owens pitched five innings, allowed three hits and struck out four.

The Hoyas (13-8, 5-4) will host Sprayberry on Friday.

Wheeler 18, Osborne 0: Trey Edwards hit a grand slam and Austin Norman pitched a three-inning no-hitter as the Wildcats shutout the Cardinals in Region 6AAAAAA play.

Freddie Hartzell was 2-for-3 and Curtis Huffman was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Wheeler (7-13, 5-6) will travel to Dominion Christian for a doubleheader on Saturday.

