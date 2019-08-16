Harrison continued its spotless start in Region 6AAAAAA play, beating River Ridge 9-1 on Thursday.
The Lady Hoyas (5-1, 5-0) never trailed, scoring two runs in the first inning and adding from there.
Ashley Yantis was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, with Bayleigh Rouse going 2-for-3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs. Abby Gravlin led from the circle, striking out three over five innings.
Kennesaw Mountain 9, Marietta 3: The Lady Mustangs broke away with a four-run fifth inning to win the Region 3AAAAAAA game.
Jaden Griffin and Graceanne Williams were each 2-for-4, with Griffin scoring a pair of runs and Williams adding two RBIs. Emma Ramos also had an RBI.
Peyton Corey pitched a complete game for Kennesaw Mountain (2-1, 2-0), striking out five.
McKaela Walker was 2-for-3 for Marietta (5-1, 1-1).
Cass 9, Kell 2: The Lady Longhorns' bullpen was unable to hang on in the Region 7AAAAA loss.
Starter Mia DeAngelis had a no-hitter going through 5 1/3 innings before exiting with an injury. She had struck out eight, while also driving in two runs from the plate.
Kell (2-3, 1-2) led 2-0 before Cass scored all of its runs after DeAngelis' departure.
Campbell 7, Walton 6: Hailey McCain was the winning pitcher, backed by two-RBI games from both Bella Galloway and Abbie Gould.
Gould went 2-for-2 at the plate for Campbell (5-2).
Pope 21, Chattahoochee 0 (5 inn.): Carolyn Deady and Katie Ward both had five-RBI games for the Lady Greyhounds.
Deady went 4-for-4 with two home runs, and Ward hit a grand slam.
Zoe Laneaux, Emily Ricci and Bailey Chapin collected two hits each.
Hallie Adams got the complete-game shutout, allowing one hit and striking out six in her three innings of work for Pope (3-0, 2-0 Region 7AAAAAA).
Pebblebrook 21, Osborne 6 (3 inn.): Kianna Owens was 4-for-4 with three doubles, four runs scored and six RBIs as the Lady Falcons won the non-region home game.
Tied 3-all after the first inning, Pebblebrook broke the game open with 13 runs in the second.
Katherine Gamez was 3-for-4 with three doubles, three runs and five RBIs. La'Pryntice Montoya added four runs, with Keasia Waters and Debanhy Avila scoring three each. Pebblebrook drew 14 walks as a team.
Owens was the winning pitcher, striking out five and allowing one hit.
VOLLEYBALL
Thursday
Lassiter 3, North Gwinnett 0: The Lady Trojans won the non-area match 25-22, 26-24, 25-16.
Christina Talerico led the way with six kills, while Kate Kudlac, Stacia Braner and Claire Parsons all recorded five. Parsons added six blocks.
Camille McCraw led Lassiter (2-0) with 11 digs, and Rebecca Watkins recorded 10 digs and 20 assists.
