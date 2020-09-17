Emma Grace Walker hit two home runs and drove in six as Harrison beat Region 3AAAAAAA foe Hillgrove 11-8 on Wednesday.
Walker finished the night going 3-for-4, scoring four runs and stealing two bases. Grier Bruce also had a big game, going 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs.
Harrison (15-2, 11-0) will host Lassiter on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday
Walton 3, Hillgrove 0: Mary Neal had 14 kills and Paeton Stoner finished with 12 digs to help lead the Lady Raiders past Hillgrove in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
Walton (4-0, 4-0) won the match 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.
Lia Ekendahl finished with nine kills, Kaye Gresham had seven kills, Sophia Henry had three blocks and Ashlyn Goolsby added 27 assists.
Walton will host Harrison on Tuesday for senior night.
