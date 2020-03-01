Cooper Guilotte's two-run triple in the sixth inning started Harrison's rally and helped lead it to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Walton 4-3 on Saturday.
The Hoyas (4-5) trailed 3-0 entering the inning and had two on when Guilotte finally got them on the board. Brian Drakeford followed by executing the squeeze play to bring Guilotte home with the tying run, but Harrison got a bonus when Drakeford beat out the bunt for a base hit.
After Drakeford advanced to second, Charlie Cole brought him home with a single, which proved to be the eventual game winner.
Guilotte finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Kirby Sandefur, who had recently been called up from the junior varsity squad, came in and pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings to earn the win.
Jared Jones had the big hit for Walton with a three-run home run.
Harrison will travel to Sprayberry on Tuesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 11, Sprayberry 5: Brady Schwickerath was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and six RBIs as the Mustangs bettered their east Cobb rival.
Leading 4-3, Schwickerath gave Kennesaw Mountain the breathing room they needed. He started with a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning and followed that with a two-run triple in the fifth.
Reece Schwickerath went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Will Fincher added a hit and an RBI.
Luke Scaggs pitched two innings and struck out six to earn the win.
Austin Wright led Sprayberry, going 2-for-2 with a triple.
The Mustangs (7-2) will travel to Stephenson on Tuesday.
