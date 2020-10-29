Grier Bruce homered and Sara Peterson drove in two to help lead Harrison to a 4-2 victory over Etowah on Wednesday in the decisive game of their best-of-three Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal series.
With the win, the Lady Hoyas (28-4) will head to Columbus to face East Coweta on Friday.
Harrison scored two in the first inning, added one in the third and then got an insurance run in the seventh.
Etowah scored its two runs with a pair of home runs in the fourth inning.
Bailey Rouse was 3-for-4 and Lexi Caruso drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Mackenzie Kirby started and earned the win by pitching four innings, allowing four hits, two runs and striking out one. Hannah Turner picked up the save with three shutout innings of one-hit ball.
Wesleyan 6-2, Mount Paran Christian 5-10: The Lady Eagles had to finish their Class A private-school playoff series on the road, but it appears they did not seem to mind.
After starting the series at home, Mount Paran traveled to Wesleyan to finish Game 2, which was suspended by darkness Tuesday, with the hopes of completing a sweep. That did not happen, as Wesleyan won in eight innings.
Mount Paran, however, bounced back with a Game 3 rout, sending it to the final four in Columbus, where it will take on Prince Avenue Christian on Friday.
This will be the Lady Eagles' first trip to the final four.
VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Lakeside-Evans 0: The Lady Mustangs rolled into the Class AAAAAA state semifinals with a sweep.
Kennesaw Mountain, which won the match 25-22, 25-16, 25-15, will travel to Buford on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the state championship match Nov. 7 at the LakePoint Sports complex in Emerson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.