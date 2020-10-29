Grier Bruce homered and Sara Peterson drove in two to help lead Harrison to a 4-2 victory over Etowah on Wednesday in the deciding game of their three-game Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal series.
The Lady Hoyas (28-4) will now head to Columbus to face East Coweta on Friday.
Harrison scored two in the first inning, added one in the third and then got an insurance run in the seventh.
Etowah scored its two runs with a pair of home runs in the fourth inning.
Bailey Rouse was 3-for-4 and Lexi Caruso drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Mackenzie Kirby started and earned the win by pitching four innings, allowing four hits, two runs and striking out one. Hannah Turner picked up the save with three shutout innings of one-hit ball.
Mount Paran Christian 5-10, Wesleyan 6-2: The Lady Eagles had to finish their home Class A-Private playoff series on the road, but it appears they didn't seem to mind.
Mount Paran traveled to Wesleyan to finish Game 2, which was suspended by darkness on Tuesday, with the hopes of completing a sweep. That didn't happen, as Wesleyan won in eight innings. But Mount Paran bounced back with a Game 3 rout sending it to the state final four in Columbus where it will take on Prince Avenue Christian on Friday.
This will be the Lady Eagles first trip to the state tournament.
Volleyball
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Lakeside-Evans 0: The Lady Mustangs rolled into the Class AAAAAA final four with a sweep of Lakeside.
Kennesaw Mountain won the match 25-22, 25-16, 25-15, and will now travel to Buford on Saturday with the winner advancing to the state championship game on Nov. 7.
