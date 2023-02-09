Jason Walk had a double, triple and stole two bases to lead Harrison to a season-opening victory, beating Milton 4-2, and helping earn Jake Storey his first win as head coach on Wednesday.
Landon Scott had two hits, including a double and drove in two and Dominic Stephenson added a double and an RBI.
Tate Strickland earned the win and Jacob Fields came in for the save.
The Hoyas (1-0) will host Woodstock on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 6, Woodstock 1: Asher Sabom pitched five innings, allowed only three hits and struck out five as the Eagles downed their Class AAAAAA counterpart.
Cooper Williams had a double, drove in a run and stole three bases and Michael Mullinax had a hit and an RBI.
North Cobb Christian (1-0) will travel to North Cobb on Friday.
Walton 6, North Forsyth 0: Cooper Davis was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs to help lead the Raiders to a season-opening victory.
Hayden Shoup was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Jackson Taylor was 2-for-3 and Kyle Chatham added a double.
Dane Moehler pitched four strong innings and struck out four.
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday
Wheeler 4, Kell 1: The Wildcats christened their new courts with a win over their east Cobb rivals.
Kile Ha won 7-6 (10-8), 1-6, 10-7 and Joe Thottungal claimed a 6-0, 6-2 win in singles. The doubles teams of Dev patel and Rohit Goginerni (6-2, 6-2) and Jai Melinamani and Sam Grouchnikov (6-0, 6-1) completed the match with victories.
Wheeler (1-1) will host Hillgrove on Monday.
Tuesday
Mount Paran Christian 3, Whitefield Academy 2: Dillon Santana won 6-4, 6-2 to help lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.
The doubles team of Ben Moultrie and Angelo Touma won 7-6 (7-5), 7-5, and Baker Watson earned a victory by default.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Sprayberry 61, Johns Creek 54: Amir Rosa made six 3-pointers as part of his 27 points to lead the Yellow Jackets to a regular-season ending Region 7AAAAAA victory.
In all, Sprayberry connected on 11 3-pointers.
Mark Manfred finished with nine points and Davon DeLoatch added eight points.
The Yellow Jackets (12-13, 7-5) will face Johns Creek in the opening round of the region tournament Saturday at Roswell.
Drew Charter 85, North Cobb Christian 59: The Eagles had their 17-game winning streak snapped in the Region 6AA finale.
Albert Wilson had 17 points and nine rebounds, Gabe Bolden finished with 14 points, Christian Hernandez had 11, CJ Wallace seven and Jacob Cruz added seven points and seven boards.
North Cobb Christian is the No. 2 seed as the region tournament begins this weekend.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Mount Paran Christian 70, KIPP Atlanta 43: Ciara Alexander had 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Eagles rolled to a Region 6AA victory.
Jessica Fields had 15 points and 16 rebounds and Jacalyn Myrthil finished with 20 points.
Mount Paran (22-1, 14-0) will begin the region tournament this weekend.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Campbell 2, Alpharetta 0: Dzenan Cerimagic had two goals to lead the Spartans to a non-ergion victory.
Cullen Owens added an assist
Campbell (2-1) will travel to Osborne on Friday.
