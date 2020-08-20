Kensi Ody’s home run in the first inning got Walton off to a good start, but it wasn’t enough as it fell to Region 3AAAAAAA rival Harrison 9-7 on Tuesday.
Ava and Audrey Gurule each had two hits. Kate Holland added two hits and pitched a complete game.
Walton (1-2) will host North Cobb on Thursday.
