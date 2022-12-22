Alden Annis’ 3-pointer in the final moments lifted Harrison to a 44-43 victory over Walker in the Kelly King Christmas Classic at Lumpkin High School on Wednesday.
Jordan Howe led the Hoyas with 20 points. Noah Pederson led the way for the Wolverines with 15 points and Xavier Berry added 10.
Harrison (6-4) will face North Forsyth on Thursday while Walker (5-5) takes on Cross Keys.
North Cobb 57, Blessed Trinity 56: The Warriors held off a furious Titans’ comeback to earn the victory in the championship game of the Peachtree Corners Christmas Classic at Wesleyan.
North Cobb took an 11-point lead to the final quarter before the Blessed Trinity rally.
Damonte Pellot led the way with 23 points and eight rebounds. Mekhi Sheman finished with 15 points and Evan Daniel added 12.
The Warriors (12-1) return to the court on Jan. 6 at Pope.
Kell 67, Calvary Christian (Fla.) 65: The Longhorns downed their counterpart from Florida on the third day of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.
Kell improved to 2-1 in the event and it plays its final game on Thursday against St. Augustine (Cailf.).
Paul VI (VA) 63, Wheeler 61: Isaiah Collier had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Wildcats final game of the City of Palms showcase.
Jelani Hamilton had 15 points and six rebounds, while Rickey McKenzie added 13 points.
Wheeler (6-3) will face River Bluff (SC) in the Chick-Fil-A Classic on Tuesday.
Tuesday
Imhotep Charter (PA) 61, Wheeler 52: Isaiah Collier had 20 points, six rebounds, six steals and six assists in the Wildcats third game of the City of Palms Classic in Florida.
Playing on short rest, the Wildcats shot only 30% from the floor.
