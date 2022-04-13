Jake Walling pitched five innings and allowed just one earned run to help lead Harrison to a 5-4 victory over Marietta in Region 3AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Jack Fleming had a hit and drove in three for Harrison (14-10, 6-4). Jason Walk was 2-for-4 and Gavin Gnagey added a double.
Mason Gazaway led the way for Marietta (7-17, 2-8), going 3-for-3 with a double and drove in two. John Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run.
Hillgrove 11, North Cobb 9: Zach Wieder was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help lead the Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Seth Wright was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Tanner Greenwald was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Brody Hollinsworth and Zac Miller each added two hits and Zayd Rogan added a double.
Jay Abernathy led North Cobb, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Logan Bare had a two-run double and Sammy Rose added a two-run single.
Hillgrove (4-21, 2-8) will host North Cobb (16-7, 6-4) on Thursday.
Monday
Kennesaw Mountain 11, Osborne 1: Braden Sperry and Dylan Dietz combined to allow only one run as the Mustangs rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Will Fincher added his fourth homer of the year for Kennesaw Mountain (14-10, 6-5).
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Hillgrove 2, Camden County 0: The Lady Hawks went on the road to win their opening-round match of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs
Coco Carleton opened the scoring off an assist from Maya Cramer in the first half.
Cramer earned her second assist of the night on a goal by Yasmin Zavala in the second half. Ella Noren provided the shutout in the net.
Hillgrove (12-3-1) will travel to Dunwoody on Monday.
Whitefield Academy 2, St. Anne-Pacelli 1: The Lady Wolfpack advanced to the second round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
Whitefield (11-5) will face either Mount Pisgah Christian or Athens Academy on Monday.
Mount Vernon Presbyterian 4, North Cobb Christian 1: Maddie Borth scored the Lady Eagles' only goal in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs
Bellas Stephens had the assist for North Cobb Christian (5-6).
Brookwood 10, McEachern 0: The Lady Indians dropped their Class AAAAAAA opening-round state playoff game.
McEachern finished the season 2-15-1.
Atlanta International 4, Mount Paran Christian 1: The Lady Eagles dropped their opening-round game in the Class A Private state playoffs.
Mount Paran finished the season 11-4.
Wesleyan 8, Walker 1: The Lady Wolverines fell in the opening round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
Walker finished the season 5-10.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday
Hillgrove 13, Lassiter 11: Marleigh Belinfanti scored seven goals to help lead the Lady Hawks to victory.
Lauren Render had two goals and an assist. Emily Bond had a goal and three assists, while Camie Townson added a goal and an assist.
Cybella Smith made seven saves in goal.
Hillgrove (13-1) will travel to Walton on Thursday.
Walker 12, Marietta 11: Abby Hurd scored nine goals to lead the Lady Wolverines to a come-from-behind victory.
Finley Tabb scored three goals.
Walker (3-7) will travel to Newnan on Friday.
GIRLS GOLF
Monday
Harrison 135, Walton 145: The Lady Hoyas defeated the Lady Raiders at Brookstone Golf and Country Club.
Dana Melby shot 44 and Haven Blank 45 to lead Harrison.
Chloe Park shot 47 and Carman Knapp 48 for Walton.
