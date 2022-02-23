The Harrison girls rolled into the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state basketball tournament with a resounding 61-31 victory over Colquitt County on Tuesday.
After an early 15-15 tie, the Lady Hoyas began to take control of the game, and put it away with a 33-6 run over the last 11 minutes of the game.
Anna Gernatt and Alisha Foster led the way with 12 points each. Bailey Vick and Emme Johnson finished with seven.
Harrison (24-3) will host the winner of Wednesday’s game between Discovery and Woodstock this weekend.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Galloway 58, Walker 57: A cold third quarter proved to be the difference as the Wolverines fell in the opening round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
After leading 35-30 at the half, Walker was held to only five points in the third quarter allowing Galloway to take a 44-40 lead into the final quarter.
CJ Brown led the Wolverines with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Ricky McKenzie had 21 points.
Walker finishes its season 18-10.
BASEBALL
Lassiter 8, Walton 6: Ryan Martin went 2-for-3, including a three-run home run, and drove in four as the Trojans upended their east Cobb rival.
Collin Strovinkas was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and Nick Newton added an RBI double.
Hayden Sottlie threw four innings in his first varsity start and Luke Manry earned the save with a scoreless seventh inning.
Lassiter (4-2) will travel to Hillgrove on Thursday.
Harrison 3, McEachern 0: Jake Walling and Brady Owens combined to throw a one-hit shutout as the Hoyas earned a victory over their non-region rival.
Preston Booth went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, while Jason Walk added a hit and an RBI.
Bryce Archie was the hard-luck loser for the Indians, throwing a complete game, allowing only four hits and one earned run while striking out 10.
Harrison (4-0) will host River Ridge on Friday. McEachern (3-3) will host Woodland on Thursday.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.