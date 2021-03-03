Delaney Kewin and Erin Houston each scored two goals to lead the Harrison girls soccer team to a 6-0 victory over Marietta on Tuesday.
Kate May and Rowan Gross added goals. Abby Langston added two assists. Sophie Dishman had a save.
The Lady Hoyas (4-2-2, 3-0 Region 3AAAAAAA) will host North Cobb on Tuesday.
Mount Paran Christian 6, King’s Ridge Christian 0: Ashley Johnson scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Lady Eagles to victory.
McKenna Bothe, Annie Strickland and Alexis Shafer each added a goal. Mary Lusk finished with two assists.
Mount Paran (3-1) will travel to Trinity Christian on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Harrison 5, Marietta 1: Evan Buecker and Blake Buffington each scored two goals to help lead the Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Reeves Buecker had a goal. Kahliel Frierson had two assists and Buffington added one.
Nick Bezzerra and Aiden Rice each made three saves in goal.
Harrison (3-0) hosts North Cobb on Tuesday.
Hillgrove 2, North Paulding 1: Max Isban made a key save during penalty kicks and the Hawks earned the Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Hillgrove had a 5-4 advantage in penalty kicks.
Josh Najjar had the Hawks’ goal in regulation.
Hillgrove will travel to Flowery Branch on Friday.
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Kell 4, Woodstock 3: Brady McDevitt was 2-for-2 including a home run to help the Longhorns earn a non-region victory.
Evan Hendrick pitched a complete game and allowed three runs on five hits while striking out two. Braelin Pillot added a hit and an RBI.
Kell (6-4) will face Norcross on Saturday.
Saturday
Kell 9, Chattahoochee 1: Boston Forbes pitched five shutout innings to help lead the Longhorns to a non-region victory.
Max Seevers went 3-for-4 with a home run, while Forbes and Nathan Halperin and Braelin Pillot each had multiple hits. Seevers, Forbes and Halperin all had RBIs.
Kell 5, Coffee 3: Nick Dawkins pitched five innings and allowed three runs on nine hits to help lead the Longhorns to a non-region victory.
Dawkins and Jake Edwards each had two hits, while Dawkins and Boston Forbes each had RBIs.
Will Sherman threw two shutout innings to earn the save.
Friday
Kell 8, Harrison 4: The Longhorns scored four runs in the third and fourth innings to earn a non-region victory.
Max Seevers had two hits including an RBI triple. Ethan Hames and Jake Edwards each had two hits, Nick Kane had a hit and an RBI and Gabe Newcomb had two RBIs.
Hames pitched 6⅓ innings of one-hit shutout ball, while striking out four to earn the win.
Thursday
Lassiter 6, McEachern 0: Matthew Cooney pitched a perfect game to lead the Trojans' junior varsity past the Indians.
Cooney pitched seven innings and stuck out 13.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Monday
East Paulding 13, Walker 12 (OT): Abby Hurd had four goals and three assists, but the Lady Wolverines dropped the match in overtime.
Grace Koutouzis finished with three goals and four assists, Maggie Gilbert had three goals while Jasmine Jokhai and Addison Willis each added a goal.
Schuyler Boyer, Hanna Johnson and Mia Lane all added an assist.
GIRLS TENNIS
Monday
Mount Paran Christian 3, Mount Pisgah Christian 2: Emma Bethel and Isabelle Garofalo each won singles matches to help lead the Lady Eagles to victory.
Bethel won 8-0 and Garofalo won 8-3. The doubles team of Abbie Lee and Miller Slone won 8-2.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Wheeler 4, Kell 1: Nilay Patel won 7-5, 6-1 and Ashwin Limaye won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Wildcats to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
The doubles teams of Phillip Phanhthourath and Joe Thottungal, along with Swarat Kulkarni and Kile Ha each won 6-0, 6-1.
Monday
Mount Paran Christian 3, Mount Pisgah Christian 2: Dillon Santana and Ben Moultrie each won their match 8-0 to lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.
Mount Paran won the third singles match by forfeit.
