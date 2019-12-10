Amara Newsom scored 17 points, pulled down eight rebounds and had five steals to help lead Harrison to a 57-52 win over Hillgrove in double overtime on Tuesday.
In a back-and-forth game, the Lady Hoyas made six key free throws in the second overtime to finally pull away.
Meredith Ward scored 11 points with three steals, and Mia Geveke added 10 points.
Kristen Roche led Hillgrove with 20 points.
Harrison (5-2) will travel to River Ridge on Saturday.
Sprayberry 60, Dalton 17: The Lady Yellow Jackets connected on nine 3-pointers as they blew out their Region 6AAAAAA rival.
Sprayberry (4-5, 1-3) blew the game open as it outscored Dalton 18-0 in the second quarter.
Skylar Horton connected on three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 13 points. Anna Vereen finished with 10 points and four blocks, while Ella Grace Hickman and Janelle McDaniel each scored nine points.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will travel to Osborne on Friday.
Walton 51, Etowah 43: The Lady Raiders used a 25-12 run in the fourth quarter to post a come-from-behind victory over their Region 4AAAAAAA rival.
Neusha Green led the way with 15 points, Tomisin Adenupe scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and Liz Williams added eight points. Amber Miller add a key 3-pointer and scored all five of her points in the final eight minutes.
Walton (3-7, 1-0) will host Roswell on Friday.
Campbell 39, Wheeler 26: Campbell outscored Wheeler 10-1 on the road to pull away and win the Region 2AAAAAAA game.
The Lady Spartans pulled away by getting some timely turnovers that became points.
Jaleah Alston had 12 points and eight rebounds for Campbell. Jameah had six points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Sydney Johnson contributed with seven rebounds, most of them coming in the fourth quarter.
Campbell (11-2, 2-1) will play North Cobb on Saturday at the Atlanta TipOff Classic at Norcross.
Osborne 52, Allatoona 35: Neveah Johnson had 22 points to lead Osborne and pulled down four rebounds in Osborne’s win at Allatoona.
Tiara Lewis added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Cardinals (5-2, 2-2). Daijah Walker and Tamia Horne both finished with four.
Osborne led 16-14 at the half before outscoring Allatoona 20-9 in the third quarter.
Maddie Gamblin and Abby Hohl each had eight points for the Lady Buccaneers.
Osborne will host Sprayberry on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 41, Mt. Zion 40: Brooke Moore hit two free throws to put North Cobb Christian with 11 seconds to go.
Mt. Zion's game winning shot rimmed out.
Moore ended up with 20 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks, five assists and three steals. Mary Claire Norman added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals. Lollie Smith had six points and seven rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (7-0, 1-0 in Region 6A) will host Whitefield Academy on Friday.
North Cobb 65, Riverwood 32: The Lady Warriors started hitting shots in the second quarter after struggling in the first quarter and jumped out to a 28-10 lead at the half.
Sydney Thomas led with 25 points. Dayuna Colvin added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Madison and Azonya Austin both had 10 points and eight boards.
North Cobb (7-2) will host McEachern on Friday in A region 3AAAAAAA game.
Boys Basketball
Cristo Rey 63, Dominion Christian 52: Cristo Rey ended the third period with a 12-0 run to break the game open and Dominion could not bounce back.
Rafael Jackson had 15 points for Dominion Christian, and Caleb Raines had 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Knights (4-3) will play at Notre Dame Academy on Friday.
