Sara Hambrick was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Mount Paran Christian to a 7-2 win over Trion on Monday.
Marion Collins was 3-for-3 with a double, while Charlotte Smith added two hits.
Malayna Tamborra earned the victory, pitching a complete game and allowing only two hits and striking out 10 for the Lady Eagles (1-0).
Walton 4, Kell 3: Casey Ehlen and Taylor Broadway each had two hits as the Lady Raiders knocked off their east Cobb rivals in a non-region game.
Ehlen and Kate Holland combined in the circle to earn the win for Walton (1-1).
