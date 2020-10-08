Grier Bruce was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI to help lead Harrison to an 8-0 victory over Walton on Wednesday.
The RBI allowed Bruce to set a new program career mark with her 133rd, breaking the previous mark of 132 held by Jaiden Fields.
Emma Grace Walker was 2-for-2 with a triple an RBI and two stolen bases.
Libby McAbee earned the win pitching five innings or one-hit ball while striking out five.
The Lady Hoyas (18-2, 14-0 Region 3AAAAAAA) travel to North Cobb on Thursday.
