Tyler Gorsuch scored 17 points to lead North Cobb to a 60-58 overtime victory over North Paulding on Saturday.
Jared DeJesus finished with 14 points and five rebounds, Alex Acosta had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Evan Daniel added five points and five rebounds.
North Cobb (9-9, 2-1) will host Walton on Tuesday.
Friday
Pebblebrook 89, East Coweta 60: Aaron Reddish had 13 points, and 13 players scored, as the Falcons rolled to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Tyler Shirley and Blake Hadley had 12 points and 10 points, respectively.
Pebblebrook (19-2, 5-0) will travel to McEachern on Tuesday.
McEachern 87, Newnan 46: The Indians left now doubt in the rematch with their Region 2AAAAAAA rival.
After beating Newnan by two points in the first meeting, McEachern led 27-8 at the end of the first quarter and were up 53-21 at the half.
McEachern (19-4. 5-1) will host Pebblebrook on Tuesday.
Osborne 69, Kennesaw Mountain 56: Zocko Littleton scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Jamier Chapman finished with 16 points, Justin McCarter had 13 points and John Carroll added 10 points and 10 boards.
Jordan James’ career-high 31 points led the Mustangs. Nicholas Hein finished with 13 points.
Osborne (4-12, 2-10) will travel to Fellowship Christian on Wednesday. Kennesaw Mountain (8-10, 5-7) will host Allatoona on Thursday.
North Cobb Christian 79, Excel 56: Tre Chatman’s triple-double helped lead the Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Chatman had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Jack Hewitt finished with 17 points and six rebounds, Christian Hernandez added 10 points and six rebounds, and Isaiah Williams had nine points.
North Cobb Christian (8-7, 2-3) will host Mount Paran Christian on Monday.
Mount Paran Christian 50, Walker 47: Dylan Bennifield had a game-high 27 points to lead the Eagles to the Region 7A victory.
Bradley Kemp added eight points.
Matthew Brown led the Wolverines with 13 points while C.J. Brown had 10.
Mount Paran (4-12, 1-3) will travel to North Cobb Christian and Walker (10-4, 1-1) will host Excel on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Campbell 76, Newnan 32: Laila Battle scored 26 points to lead the Lady Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory Saturday in their first game back from quarantine.
Nia Bozeman finished with 14 points and six steals, Jaida Fitzgerald had eight points and five rebounds, Tai Harvey had six points and seven rebounds and Sarah Taub added four points and eight rebounds. Battle also had six rebounds and eight steals.
Campbell (9-1, 2-0) will travel to East Coweta on Tuesday.
Friday
McEachern 77, Newnan 22: Caelen Ellis scored 18 points to help lead the Lady Indians in a rout of their Region 2AAAAAAA rivals.
McEachern opened the game on a 24-0 run and led 34-2 at the end of the first quarter, and 47-8 at the half.
The Lady Indians (10-4, 3-0) will host Pebblebrook on Tuesday.
Marietta 53, Walton 50: Chloe Sterling scored 23 points to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Lauren Walker finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Makayah Harris added seven points.
Tomisin Adenupe led Walton with 21 points and Lexy Harris finished with 11.
Marietta (13-5, 6-1) will travel to Hillgrove on Tuesday while Walton (7-12, 1-6) will travel to North Cobb.
Harrison 60, North Cobb 53 (OT): Anna Gernatt scored five straight points in overtime to help lift the Lady Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
The Lady Warriors trailed 34-28 heading to the final quarter, but forced overtime at 44-44.
Harrison (5-12, 3-3) will host North Paulding on Tuesday, while North Cobb (4-13, 0-7) will host Walton.
Kell 72, Lassiter 24: Crystal Henderson had 19 points to lead the Lady Longhorns past their Region 6AAAAAA rivals.
Amaya Moss dominated on the glass scoring nine points and pulling down 21 rebounds. Sylvia Kahoro finished with 11 points, Makyah Favors had 10 points, Jamia Gregory had nine points and 11 rebounds and Jada Green added seven points.
Ryan Thames led the Lady Trojans with 16 points.
Kell (18-3, 11-1) will host South Cobb on Tuesday while Lassiter (1-18, 1-11) travels to Wheeler.
Kennesaw Mountain 52, Osborne 44: Madi Clark had 24 points to lead the Lady Mustangs to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Kennesaw Mountain pulled away late, closing the game on a 12-0 run.
Jada Bates and Shanique Reed each finished with 12 points.
Tiara Lewis led the way for the Lady Cardinals with 22 points, while Tamia Horne had nine.
Kennesaw Mountain (12-7, 7-6) will host South Cobb on Friday. Osborne (6-8, 5-7) will travel to Allatoona on Tuesday.
