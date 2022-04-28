Gillen Joachim’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning allowed Campbell to walk-off with a 5-4 Game 2 victory over Brookwod and force a Game 3 in the Class AAAAAAA opening round state playoff series.
The Broncos won Game 1 9-1. Game 3 will be on Thursday.
Spartans’ pitcher Ryan Gold was the star of Game 2.
Gold pitched 5⅓ of no-hit baseball to keep Brookwood in check. He also provided much of the Game 2 offense.
He doubled to center in the first inning, and when the center fielder misplayed it, the error allowed him to come all the way around to give the Spartans (14-13) a 2-0 lead.
He added to the advantage with a two-run single in the third.
Brookwood got all their runs on a sixth-inning inside-the-park grand slam.
The Broncos won Game 1 behind the strong pitching of Jonathan Jaime who went four innings, allowing just one unearned run off four hits.
Pope 11-10, Dacula 0-0: The Greyhounds posted a pair of shutouts to win the opening round series of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
In Game 1, Dawson Campbell pitched six strong innings, struck out seven and was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Cody McGill’s walk-off three-run home run ended the game in the sixth. Carson Kerce was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Heath Owen drove in two and Trey Kaiser added a triple.
In Game 2, Jack Butler pitched five innings and struck out eight.
Nick Jones was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Cooper Orr was 2-for-3 with a double, Kerce had a triple and drove in two and Kent Schmidt had two runs batted in. Campbell added a triple and an RBI and Jack Myers had a double and an RBI.
Pope (25-7) will host Effingham County on Tuesday.
Walton 8-5, Tift County 1-0: The Raiders swept the visiting Blue Devils in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Walton (19-11) will host Etowah in Round 2 on Tuesday.
Lassiter 4-4, Winder-Barrow 9-3: The Trojans came back to win Game 2 to salvage a split in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Lassiter (23-8) will travel back to Winder-Barrow for the deciding Game 3 on Thursday.
Buford 14-7, Kennesaw Mountain 4-2: The Mustangs dropped the Class AAAAAA state playoff opening doubleheader to the Wolves.
Kennesaw Mountain finished the season 18-14.
Buford will host the winner of Tucker and Glynn Academy in Round 2 on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Pope 11, Milton 10: David Friend scored four goals to lead the Greyhounds to a Class 6A-7A opening round playoff victory.
Jimmy Dodd scored two goals, while Jake Dodd, Rigdon Green, Boozer Downs, Andrew Crandall and Liam Murray all added one.
Owen Currier, Nick Givens and Downs all added assists.
Pope (17-2) will travel to Lambert on Monday or Tuesday.
Allatoona 15, Parkview 4: Wyatt Ellerbee and Andrew Ferguson each scored three goals to lead the Bucs to a victory in the opening round of the Class 6A-7A state playoffs.
Morgan Madish had two goals while Jack Frischman, Will Isley, Sawyer Smith, Jaiden George, and Jacob Kohler each added one.
Allatoona (11-6) will travel to Buford on Monday or Tuesday.
Walton 14, Alpharetta 2: The Raiders rolled into the second round of the Class 6A-7A state playoffs.
Walton will host South Forsyth on Monday or Tuesday.
Roswell 17, Lassiter 7: The Trojans fell in the opening round of the Class 6A-7A state playoffs.
Lassiter finished the season 9-9.
Cambridge 16, Campbell 3: The Spartans fell in the opening round of the Class 6A-7A playoffs.
Campbell finished the season 11-8.
Marist 14, Whitefield Academy 5: The Wolfpack fell in the opening round of the Class A-5A state playoffs.
Whitefield finished the season 6-10.
Wesleyan 16, North Cobb Christian 2: The Eagles dropped their opening match of the Class A-5A state playoffs.
North Cobb Christiain finished the season 3-7.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Mount Paran Christian 13, Decatur 11: Avery Hudson had six goals and three assists to lead the Lady Eagles to their first playoff victory in program history.
Anna Akopov and Mack Meilstrup had two goals each, while Paisley Shoch, Abby Gray, and Nani Grace Arnold each added one.
Mount Paran willhost Northview in the second round of the Class A-5A tournament on Tuesday.
Lassiter 16, Roswell 15: Audrey Wisdom had five goals and three assists to help lead the Lady Trojans to a win in the opening round of the Class 6A-7A state playoffs.
Caitlin Gavin had four goals, Ava Menna finished with three goals and Ella Greyard added two.
Emily White made eight saves in net.
Lassiter (12-6) will host Lambert in Round 2 on either Monday or Tuesday.
Cambridge 14, Pope 13: The Lady Bears came back from a halftime deficit to win the opening round Class 6A-7A state tournament game.
Cambridge will travel to Creekview for Round 2.
Pope finished its season 11-7.
John’s Creek 20, McEachern 2: The Lady Indians dropped their Class 6A-7A opening round playoff match.
McEachern finished the season 5-13.
Milton 18, Kell 9: The Lady Longhorns fell in the opening round of the Class 6A-7A opening round playoff match.
Kell finished the season 8-11.
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday
Kell 3, Glynn Academy 2: The Longhorns needed all five matches to win its second round match in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Kell will host Centennial in a quarterfinal match by May 3.
Norcross 3, North Cobb 1: The Warriors fell on the road in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Norcross will face North Gwinnett in the quarterfinals by May 3.
North Gwinnett 3, Campbell 0: The Spartans dropped the second round match in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
North Gwinnett will face Norcross in the quarterfinals by May 3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday
Alpharetta 3, Hillgrove 0: The Lady Hawks dropped its second round match in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Alpharetta will face South Forsyth in the quarterfinals.
South Forsyth 3, Campbell 0: The Lady Spartans fell in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
South Forsyth will face Alpharetta in the quarterfinals.
