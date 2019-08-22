Bella Galloway hit for the cycle and drove in three to lead Campbell to a 14-12 victory over Riverwood on Thursday.
In addition to having a single, double, triple and home run, Galloway also stole three bases.
Skylar James was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Joy Tyrlick was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Daija Gresham added a double.
Hallie McCain pitched a complete game, scattering 14 hits and allowing five earned runs.
The Lady Spartans (8-4) will face Pickens County in the Buccaneer Bash today.
Sprayberry 12, South Cobb 4: Tori Mitchum and Danielle Sharum each had home runs as they helped lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Sharum drove in three, Mitchum had two hits and an RBI, Maya Montague had two and Audrey Johnson drove in two.
Kat Sharum earned the win pitching five innings, allowing four runs, three hits and striking out seven.
Volleyball
Lassiter 3 Forsyth Central 1: Rebecca Watkins had four kills, 10 digs, and 33 assists to help lead the Lady Trojans past Forsyth Central 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 25-7.
Claire Parsons had three aces, eight kills, and five blocks. Kate Kodiac had 12 kills and three blocks and Ella Fiorelli had 10 digs, and two aces. Caroline Hayes had five aces and seven digs.
Lassiter (6-2) will play in the All-City play date at South Forsyth on Saturday.
Whitefield Academy splits tri match: The Lady Wolfpack split against Cumberland Christian and Atlanta International.
Whitefield defeated Cumberland Christian 25-11, 25-17.
Amanda King had four kills, Rylie Keebles had seven aces and Maya Phillips added five aces.
In the other match the Lady Wolfpack fell to Atlanta International 25-11, 25-20.
Annie Hamilton had two aces.
Whitefield will face Paideia on Wednesday.
