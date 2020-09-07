Kendall Frost pitched a complete game shutout and led Pope to a 5-0 victory over Kennesaw Mountain in Region 6AAAAAA play on Thursday.
Frost finished the night allowing only three runs while striking out four.
Jadyn Laneaux was 2-for-4 with a triple and drove in two. Kate Ward went 2-for-4 and Natalie Klingler added two runs batted in.
The Lady Greyhounds (9-3, 3-0) will travel to South Cobb on Tuesday.
