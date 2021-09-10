Kendall Frost threw a complete-game shutout, allowing only three hits and striking out 12 to lead Pope to a 1-0 victory over Kennesaw Mountain in Region 6AAAAAA play Thursday.
Emily Ricci scored the lone run after a seventh-inning double, as Katie Ward brought her home with a walk-off hit.
Jadyn Laneaux went 2-for-3 with a walk, and Frost was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Pope (12-1, 7-0) play Harrison and Cambridge in a split doubleheader on Saturday.
Sprayberry 18, Osborne 0: Maya Montague had three hits and drove in four to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Danni Simpson had three hits. Madison Moody was 2-for-2, while three pitchers combined for the shutout.
Sprayberry (4-7, 1-4) will host Forsyth Central on Saturday.
North Paulding 4, Walton 2: The Lady Raiders dropped the Region 3AAAAAAA game.
Walton (5-10, 2-5) will host Marietta on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday
Kennesaw Mountain 2, Wheeler 0: Milana Thornton had eight kills and Emily Maddocks had seven as the Lady Mustangs swept to the Region 6AAAAAA victory (25-15, 25-16).
Claire Andres had 19 assists, Ivana Coker had eight and Gililian Huffman added seven digs.
