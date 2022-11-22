Luke Flynn’s 40-foot buzzer beater lifted Walton to a 50-49 victory over Blessed Trinity at Roswell High School on Monday.
Flynn finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Caesar Burrows and JP Wells each added nine points.
Walton (2-0) will face Midtown on Tuesday.
Pope 57, Dacula 51: The Greyhounds had four players score in double figures as it earned the victory in the Dacula Tip-off Classic.
Zac Bleshoy finished with 13 points, Deven Royal and Theron Nixon each had 12 and Ryan Luttrell finished with 10.
Pope (3-0) will face Stephenson on Tuesday. ·
Osborne 83 East Coweta 71: Akai Fleming had 28 points to lead the Cardinals to a victory in the Peach State Explosion.
Justin McCarter added 22 points.
Osborne (3-1) will play Fayette County on Wednesday.
Harrison 48, Northview 28: Will Smith had 12 points and Ryan Bellomy finished with 11 as the Hoyas earned the win in the Johns Creek Gladiator Showcase.
Charles Kimani added eight points.
Harrison (2-0) will take on River Ridge on Tuesday.
Walker 59, Fellowship 40: Moustapha Diop had 13 points and six rebounds and Andrew Carey finished with 12 points as the Wolverines earned a non-region win.
Noah Pederson had nine points, Xavier Berry finished with seven and Jackson Evans added six.
Walker (2-0) will face Elite Scholars Academy on Tuesday.
Drew Charter 66, Allatoona 53: Dean Soulsby finished with 15 poins and Cole Smith had 11 in the Buccaneers matchup against Drew.
Lande Pitts finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists and Kyle Alley added 10 points.
Allatoona (2-0) will face North Forsyth on Tuesday.
Duncanville (Texas) 78, McEachern 69: The Indians came up short in their first game of the Memphis Hoopfest.
Duncanville came in ranked No. 9 in the country, while McEachern was No. 28.
The Indians (3-1) will play Memphis East on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Campbell 61, Collins Hill 51: Brook Suttle had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Spartans to victory in the Parkview Tip-off Thanksgiving tournament.
Tai Harvey finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jadah Gibson had 13 points and seven rebounds and Saniya Binion added 11 points and five assists.
Campbell (3-1) will play Grayson on Tuesday.
Cambridge 63, Walton 56: Lexy Harris had 19 points in the Raiders matchup in the Roswell Rotary Honor Air Invitational.
Cici Childers made three 3s as part of her 17 points and Craycen Ehlen added 10 points.
Walton (1-1) will play Roswell on Tuesday.
